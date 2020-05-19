Tuesday, May 19, 2020 | Last Update : 12:30 PM IST

54th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

91,463

814

Recovered

34,646

389

Deaths

2,896

24

Maharashtra3070670881135 Gujarat109894308625 Tamil Nadu10585353874 Delhi97554202148 Rajasthan50832992128 Madhya Pradesh47902315243 Uttar Pradesh42582441104 West Bengal2576892232 Andhra Pradesh2380135350 Punjab1946125732 Telangana150997134 Bihar12514738 Karnataka114649737 Jammu and Kashmir101351311 Haryana85445313 Odisha6721663 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand211973 Chandigarh191403 Tripura156420 Assam90412 Uttarakhand82511 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh66560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Migrant tragedy continues as 7 labourers die in two separate accidents

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : May 19, 2020, 12:02 pm IST
Updated : May 19, 2020, 12:02 pm IST

One accident took place in UP's Mahoba while the other was recorded in Maharashtra's Yavatmal.

The accident spot in Yavatmal. (ANI)
 The accident spot in Yavatmal. (ANI)

Tragedy once again struck migrant labourers as seven labourers were killed in two separate accidents across the country on Tuesday.  

A truck carrying migrant labourers overturned on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway, leaving three women dead and 17 others injured, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place late on Monday night at Mahuva crossing in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, SP, Mahoba, Mani Lal Patidar, said on Tuesday.

The labourers had come on foot from Delhi and had boarded the truck near Harpalpur along the UP-MP border, the SP said. The truck overturned into a roadside ditch after a tyre burst, killing three women on the spot, the SP said.

The deceased were aged between 30 and 38 years. The injured have been admitted to a government hospital.

Meanwhile, three migrant labourers and a busdriver were killed and 22 others injured after their vehicle hit a stationary truck in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district in the early hours of Tuesday, a police official said.

The accident took place at Kolwan village around 3.30 am when the bus was on way from Solapur to Nagpur railway station where the labourers were supposed to board a Shramik Special train to reach their native places in Jharkhand, Additional Superintendent of Police Noorul Hasan said.

The bus driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle hit a stationary truck which was carrying road construction material, he said.

Tags: migrant crisis, uttar pradesh coronavirus, maharashtra covid-19, coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus lockdown guidelines
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

China accuses India of crossing boundary line in Galwan Valley. (AFP Photo)

China accuses India of crossing boundary line in Galwan Valley

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported three more deaths due to Novel Coronovirus . (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus claims 3 lives in J&K

Representational image. (AFP)

Coronavirus cases cross 1 lakh mark in India; 3163 dead so far

Representational image. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir: Two security personnel injured in Nawakadal encounter

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

2

No more boring Corona basement persona, musicians are performing as cool avatars on gaming plaforms

3

How Taiwan kept COVID-19 cases down to a mere 440, despite close ties to China, is a model for the world

4

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

5

Bride in Bareilly, groom in Mumbai: Bollywood-style big fat Indian wedding now goes online

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham