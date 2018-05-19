K'taka: Kumaraswamy to swear in on Monday; invites Rahul, Sonia

'Oath ceremony (as Chief Minister) to be held between 12 noon-1 pm on Monday,' H D Kumaraswamy said.

Bengaluru: In a new development which comes barely a few hours after BJP's B S Yeddyurappa resigned from the post of chief minister of Karnataka, Janata Dal Secular leader H D Kumaraswamy said he will take oath as the CM of the state on Monday.

"Karnataka Governor has invited him to form the government in the state. Oath ceremony (as Chief Minister) to be held between 12 noon-1 pm on Monday," Kumaraswamy said.

He said that his party JD(S) and Congress is ready to form the government in Karnataka.

He said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM KC Rao congratulated him.

"Mayawati ji has also blessed me," Kumaraswamy said.

"I have invited all regional leaders for oath ceremony. I've also invited Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhi ji personally," JD(S) leader and son of former prime minister Deve Gowda, H D Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy said he has invited senior Congress leaders, BSP supremo Mayawati and Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Telangana for his swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

BS Yeddyurappa resigned from the chief ministerial post after a long, emotional speech in the assembly on Saturday.

After ending the speech and announcing his resignation, Yeddyurappa walked out of the assembly.

In the election that took place on May 12 and the results of which were announced on Tuesday, BJP had won 104 seats, eight short of the majority mark of 112.

The Congress and the Janata Dal Secular had won 78 and 38 respectively.

The Congress and the JD(S) had taken their legislators out of Karnataka to prevent them from being poached by the BJP.