↑ Grab this Headline Animator

19 dead, 7 injured after cement truck turns turtle on Gujarat highway

ANI
Published : May 19, 2018, 9:45 am IST
The injured passengers have been shifted to a government hospital in Bavayali village and the bodies of the deceased will be sent for an autopsy shortly. (Photo: ANI)
Bavayali (Gujarat): In a fatal accident on Saturday morning, 19 people have lost their lives and seven have been injured after a cement-laden truck in which they were travelling turned turtle on Bhavnagar-Ahmedabad highway, near Bavalyali village in Bhavnagar.

Reportedly, after the truck turned turtle, it had fallen into a ditch.

The injured passengers have been shifted to a government hospital in Bavayali village and the bodies of the deceased will be sent for an autopsy shortly.

The driver fled the spot after the accident occurred.

More details are awaited.

