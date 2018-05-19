19 dead, 7 injured after cement truck turns turtle on Gujarat highway

The driver fled the spot after the accident occurred. More details are awaited.

Bavayali (Gujarat): In a fatal accident on Saturday morning, 19 people have lost their lives and seven have been injured after a cement-laden truck in which they were travelling turned turtle on Bhavnagar-Ahmedabad highway, near Bavalyali village in Bhavnagar.

Reportedly, after the truck turned turtle, it had fallen into a ditch.

Gujarat: 19 people killed, 7 injured after a cement laden truck turned turtle on Bhavnagar-Ahmedabad highway, near Bavalyali village in Bhavnagar this morning. pic.twitter.com/2RIkj90nBx — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

The injured passengers have been shifted to a government hospital in Bavayali village and the bodies of the deceased will be sent for an autopsy shortly.

The driver fled the spot after the accident occurred.

More details are awaited.