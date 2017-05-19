The Asian Age | News

Friday, May 19, 2017

India, All India

Won't allow Imam Barkati to perform namaz, say protesters in Kolkata

ANI
Published : May 19, 2017, 2:58 pm IST
Updated : May 19, 2017, 2:58 pm IST

The controversial Imam Barkati was sacked from the position of Shahi Imam of the Tipu Sultan Masjid earlier this week.

Maulana Noor-ur Rehman Barkati, who was sacked as the Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Masjid. (Photo: PTI)
 Maulana Noor-ur Rehman Barkati, who was sacked as the Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Masjid. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Chaos prevailed here on Friday outside the Tipu Sultan Masjid when a group of men said that they won't allow Imam Syed Noor-ur-Rehman Barkati to perform the namaz.

He was allegedly attacked by a protestor who demanded that he vacate the masjid on Friday.

"Someone hit me from behind on my head. I suspect the Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is behind this attack, as they are taking advantage of the situation created by the masjid committee," Barkati said.

Barkati said he was attacked for raising his voice against the injustices being done and warned the RSS not to indulge in such dirty games.

"This happened because I raised my voice for what is right and for justice. I just want the law to take its course. I have been humiliated a lot today," he said.

Imam Barkati is infamous for issuing fatwa against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defying the Centre' order on the use of the red beacon.

Tags: imam barkati, narendra modi, ipu sultan masjid, imam barkati sacked
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

