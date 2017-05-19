The Asian Age | News

Friday, May 19, 2017

India, All India

No information from Pakistan on Jadhav's condition: EAM spokesperson

PTI
Published : May 19, 2017, 7:49 pm IST
Updated : May 19, 2017, 7:49 pm IST

The retired Indian Navy officer has been in Pakistan's custody for more than a year.

The ICJ had on Thursday stayed the execution of 46-year-old Jadhav, who was sentenced to death last month by a Pakistan military court that convicted him of alleged spying and subversive activities. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: India may have got a breather from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, his well-being still remains a matter of concern as Pakistan has provided no information about his location or his health condition.

The ICJ had on Thursday stayed the execution of 46-year-old Jadhav, who was sentenced to death last month by a Pakistan military court that convicted him of alleged spying and subversive activities. The retired Indian Navy officer has been in Pakistan's custody for more than a year.

According to government sources, since the case has reached the international court, it is incumbent on Pakistan to produce 'material evidence' about his whereabout and well-being.

They also stressed on the requirement for Pakistan to produce evidence of proper trial which it claimed to have conducted in the case.

Asked if the government has information on Jadhav's location in Pakistan, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said, "As of today, the Pakistan government has not provided any information about Jadhav's condition or where he has been kept there. This has been a matter of concern."

Last month, India had also asked the Pakistan government to provide a report on his medical condition.

On Jadhav's appeal process, he said, "Unfortunately, India has no information on the issue."

There is also no information on what has happened to the appeal by Jadhav's mother which was handed over to the Pakistan foreign secretary by the Indian high commissioner in Islamabad, he added.

According to the Pakistani side, Jadhav had 40 days to appeal from the date of verdict which was April 10.

Baglay also noted that as per the information available, Pakistan has also not taken any action on the visa request by Jadhav's family to travel to Pakistan to meet him and appeal in person, if required.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested the Indian national from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran.

However, India maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.

Tags: pakistan, kulbhushan jadhav, icj
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

