The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 19, 2017 | Last Update : 10:44 PM IST

India, All India

Landslide on Rishikesh-Badrinath route in Uttarakhand, 1500 tourists stranded

PTI
Published : May 19, 2017, 9:14 pm IST
Updated : May 19, 2017, 9:14 pm IST

Border Roads Organisation personnel are engaged in clearing the roads and it could be opened for the traffic by tomorrow afternoon.

(Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Gopeshwar: Hundreds of pilgrims are feared stranded after a landslide occurred near Vishnuprayag in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district blocking the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway.

District Collector Ashish Joshi said that BRO (Border Roads Organisation) personnel are engaged in clearing the roads and it could be opened for the traffic by the afternoon tomorrow.

He also said efforts are on to provide all facilities to 1,000-1,500 pilgrims who are at Joshimath, Karnaprayag, Pipalkoti, Govindghat and Badrinath.

Tags: landslide, rishikesh-badrinath, national highway
Location: India, Uttarakhand

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian-origin steel tycoon bags global award in UK

2

Watch Mark Zuckerberg find out he got accepted into Harvard

3

After gorging on junk food, Thailand's chunky monkey on diet

4

Manish Pandey injured, India recall Dinesh Karthik for Champions Trophy

5

New 'pinned chats' feature rolls on WhatsApp for Android

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham