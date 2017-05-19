The Asian Age | News

Friday, May 19, 2017

India, All India

Jamshedpur: 4 brutally beaten to death on suspicion of being child kidnappers

ANI
Published : May 19, 2017, 9:43 am IST
Updated : May 19, 2017, 9:43 am IST

The cars belonging to the accused, as well as policemen who arrived at the scene, were vandalised and torched.

Out of the four persons who were in the vehicle, three managed to escape, while the remaining one was caught by the villagers and lynched. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Out of the four persons who were in the vehicle, three managed to escape, while the remaining one was caught by the villagers and lynched. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Jamshedpur: Four persons were brutally beaten to death yesterday in Jamshedpur over rumours of being child kidnappers.

Suspecting them to be child kidnappers, the villagers attacked them and also vandalised their car.

Out of the four persons who were in the vehicle, three managed to escape, while the remaining one was caught by the villagers and lynched.

However, the other three did not manage to make it too far, as the villagers caught up with them and they met the same fate as their companion.

After receiving the information about the mob action, the police who reached the village, were also attacked by the villagers and the police car vandalised.

"People were in suspicion that the people travelling in the car were the child thief. This is the reason they attacked the people and burnt the car," Police Station in-charge Mani Kant said.

Location: India, Jharkhand, Jamshedpur

