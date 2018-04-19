The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Apr 19, 2018

Supreme Court website crashes shortly after Judge BH Loya case ruling

Published : Apr 19, 2018, 1:39 pm IST
According to reports, Brazil team is suspected to be behind the attack on Supreme Court website.

Home page of Supreme Court website shows that the site cannot be reached. (Screengrab)
New Delhi: Minutes after the Supreme Court dismissed the pleas for independent probe into special CBI Judge BH Loya's death case, the website of the apex court crashed on Thursday.

According to News18 report, the website, supremecourtofindia.nic.in, displayed an image that resembled a ‘leaf’ and said ‘hackeado por HighTech Brazil HacTeam’ on top. The website is currently down.

The report said a Brazilian hack team was suspected to be behind the attack.

After the alleged cyber attack a message on the home page of the Supreme Court website reads: "This site can't be reached."

The hack comes days after the Ministry of Defence website was hacked. Several reports had then claimed that the website was hacked by Chinese hackers as it showed a Chinese character which translates to ‘Zen’.

Read: Defence Ministry website hacked, Chinese characters appear on home page

The Home Ministry website was also hacked earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday denied independent probe in Judge BH Loya case, who died while hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, in which Amit Shah was an accused.

The court dismissed the petitions calling them "scandalous".

Also Read: No independent probe into Judge Loya's death case, SC says pleas 'scandalous'

48-year-old judge Loya died of a heart attack in Maharashtra's Nagpur, where he was attending a wedding. The judge who replaced judge Loya ruled there was not enough evidence against Amit Shah to merit a trial and discharged the BJP chief.

