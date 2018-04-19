The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 19, 2018 | Last Update : 04:18 AM IST

India, All India

Shia board chief delinks green flag from Islam

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Apr 19, 2018, 2:18 am IST
Updated : Apr 19, 2018, 2:18 am IST

Rizvi said that the flag belonged to Pakistan and some vested interest were linking it to Islam.

Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Lucknow: Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi has said that green flags with a star and a crescent had no religious significance and should not be linked to Islam.

Talking to reporters a day after the Shia Waqf Board filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking a ban on hoisting of green flags with crescent and star at buildings and religious places,  Mr Rizvi said that the flag belonged to Pakistan and some vested interest were linking it to Islam.

He said that during his visit to Mumbai and other places in the country, he saw flags on several buildings and religious structures, which were allegedly a cause of tension between Hindu and Muslim communities.

“These flags resemble the flags of the Pakistan Muslim League, which belongs to the “enemy country”.

The crescent- star flag in green colour owes its origins to the erstwhile political party, Muslim League, founded by Nawaz Waqar Ul-Malik and Mohammad Ali Jinnah in 1906, but in the present day, it was being used by Indian Muslims who were treating it as an Islamic flag”, he explained.

He further pointed out that such flags are being hoisted in Muslim-dominated areas with “utmost impunity”. The flag has never been part of any Islamic practice and does not have any role or significance in Islam.

He stated that Pakistan, as an “enemy country”, has been responsible for a series of terror attacks on our country and promoting and propagating cross border terrorism.

“Our country remains vulnerable to the hidden attacks by the Pakistani intelligence agencies through their militant network which is very active in our country. Hoisting of enemy flags and linking it to Islam is a dangerous trend in the country”, he said.

Tags: shia central waqf board, syed waseem rizvi

MOST POPULAR

1

Chai-story: Pune couple give up engineering jobs to open tea-shop

2

Jesus is 'alien' from Venus, landed spaceship on mountain in Britain, claims cult

3

World Heritage Day: 43 places in India yet to be recognised

4

World Heritage Day: Here’s taking a look at 36 heritage sites in India

5

Cat still alive after being thrown 100ft from a tower block window

more

Editors' Picks

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

more

ALSO FROMLife

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

More than 250 cats take part in the two-day competition in the Romanian capital. (Photo: AP)

Romania cat festival sees enthusiasts judge feline beauty

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Bullfighting is a 500-year-old tradition brought to the country by Spanish conquistadors.(Photo: AFP)

Crowd gathers to witness bullfighting competition in Mexico

Orthodox Ukrainians flock to churches around the country this week to celebrate Easter, the country's foremost religious celebration. (Photo: AFP)

Orthodox Christians across the globe observe Easter

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham