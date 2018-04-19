The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 19, 2018 | Last Update : 01:40 PM IST

India, All India

Resignation of judge who delivered Mecca Masjid blase case verdict rejected

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 19, 2018, 12:23 pm IST
Updated : Apr 19, 2018, 12:22 pm IST

Judge K Ravinder Reddy stepped down on Tuesday, hours after acquitting all 5 accused due to lack of evidence.

Judge K Ravinder Reddy cited personal reasons for his resignation and said it had nothing to do with the judgement. (Photo: ANI)
 Judge K Ravinder Reddy cited personal reasons for his resignation and said it had nothing to do with the judgement. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The resignation of NIA special court judge K Ravinder Reddy, who delivered the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case verdict earlier this week, has been rejected by High Court of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The judge has been asked by the high court to attend to his duties immediately.

Judge K Ravinder Reddy had stepped down on Tuesday, hours after acquitting all the five accused, including Swami Aseemanand, due to lack of evidence.

The judge cited personal reasons for his resignation and said it had nothing to do with the judgement.

Read: Acquitting all in Mecca Masjid blast case, judge resigns post-verdict

Swami Aseemanand, a monk and former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member who has been linked to three terror attacks, was among the five men acquitted in the case.

The judge said they had been acquitted because the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had failed to establish their role in the attack.

Also Read: 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case: Special NIA court acquits all accused

Nine people were killed and over 50 injured when the blast ripped through the historic mosque during Friday prayers on May 18, 2007.

Tags: mecca masjid blast case, judge k ravinder reddy, nia, swami aseemanand
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Now, I can write letters to my boyfriends: At 96, Mexican woman joins school

2

Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni wants to ban oral sex, issues public warning

3

Vidya Balan lends her support to campaign against film piracy

4

Study finds canines cannot predict earthquakes

5

Chai-story: Pune couple give up engineering jobs to open tea-shop

more

Editors' Picks

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

more

ALSO FROMLife

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

More than 250 cats take part in the two-day competition in the Romanian capital. (Photo: AP)

Romania cat festival sees enthusiasts judge feline beauty

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Bullfighting is a 500-year-old tradition brought to the country by Spanish conquistadors.(Photo: AFP)

Crowd gathers to witness bullfighting competition in Mexico

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham