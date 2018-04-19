Opposition to discuss CJI in Friday meeting

Sources say that the draft impeachment motion contains five charges against CJI Mishra.

New Delhi: The Congress along with other Opposition parties is expected to meet in the national capital on Friday. The parties who will be attending the meeting include Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Rashtriya Janta Dal and Nationalist Congress Party. Insiders claim that the main topic of discussion will be the Impeachment of the CJI. Congress and the other opposition parties have already circulated a draft impeachment proposal against the CJI Dipak Mishra.

According to signatories of the impeachment motion there are already 50 signatures. As per law a minimum of 50 signatures are required to move an impeachment motion in the Rajya Sabha. Sources say that the draft impeachment motion contains five charges against CJI Mishra. The signatories to the draft impeachment motion wanted the TMC and the DMK to also join in so that opposition unity is intact. But as of now these two parties are not amongst the signatories to the motion.

On January 11, four top-level Supreme Court (SC) judges, had in a press conference, made complaints against Dipak Misra, on grounds of administrative and judicial irregularity in the apex court. Justices Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurien Joseph had said Misra was assigning important cases in an arbitrary manner to junior judges, ignoring these four senior judges. They questioned the sacred position of the Chief Justice of India. Government has maintained a silence on the issue. If the motion is introduced, it will be up to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha or the

Chairman of the Rajya Sabha to accept the case. it. In this case, it would be up to Sumitra Mahajan and Venkaiah Naidu, respectively.