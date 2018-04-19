The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 19, 2018 | Last Update : 03:28 PM IST

India, All India

Modi speaks to UK PM on Vijay Mallya's extradition: sources

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 19, 2018, 2:56 pm IST
Updated : Apr 19, 2018, 3:01 pm IST

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya is wanted in India in a money laundering case and an alleged bank fraud case in the country.

According to a report, a spokesperson of 10 Downing Street said British PM Theresa May and PM Modi had discussed cooperation between the two countries on legal matters. (Photo: PTI)
  According to a report, a spokesperson of 10 Downing Street said British PM Theresa May and PM Modi had discussed cooperation between the two countries on legal matters. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a visit to UK, raised the subject of fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya's extradition in his talks with his British counterpart Theresa May, NDTV reported government sources saying.

Though there was no official statement on this, a spokesperson of 10 Downing Street said Theresa May and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had discussed cooperation between the two countries on legal matters.

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya is wanted in India in a money laundering case and an alleged bank fraud case.

Mallya skipped the country after defaulting on loans that run into hundreds of crores.

He is accused of fraudulently palming off losses from his now defunct Kingfisher Airlines onto banks by taking out loans worth Rs 9,000 crore, which he had no intention of repaying.

The Modi government has been repeatedly targeted by opposition parties over Vijay Mallya's exit and the luxurious life that he is leading in Britain, where he lives in a sprawling mansion near London and attends races.

He was arrested twice in 2017 in London and released on bail.

The government is now wading through a long process of extraditing him. A final judgement is expected to come within weeks.

The Crown Prosecution service in London is representing the Indian government in court.

India has submitted a 2,000-page dossier in court as part of evidence against Vijay Mallya.

One of the arguments that the 61-year-old businessman has put forward in the UK hearings is the poor condition of prisons in India.

Tags: vijaya mallya, pm modi meets theresa may, vijaya mallya extradition
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

What is hell? Here's what an expert says

2

Now, I can write letters to my boyfriends: At 96, Mexican woman joins school

3

Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni wants to ban oral sex, issues public warning

4

Vidya Balan lends her support to campaign against film piracy

5

Study finds canines cannot predict earthquakes

more

Editors' Picks

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive pictures of your favourite star here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of Stars: Anushka, Shahid, Sonam, Sanjay step out in style

Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan attended a special screening of their film 'Beyond the Clouds' with director Majid Majidi’s in the city last night. See photos from the event here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ishaan and Malavika look lovely at Beyond the Clouds screening

Bollywood celebrities Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Kalki Koechlin, Kiran Rao, Aditi Rao Hydari, Amyra Datur, Twinkle Khanna and others strongly condemned the heinous Kathua gangrape at the protest in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Bollywood stands together to demand #JusticeForAsifa

Bollywood actors Karan Singh Grover, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi, Surveen Chawla, Vikrant Massey and others were spotted at different events last night. See all exclusive pictures of Bollywood celebs right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Emraan, Karan, Surveen, Nushrat at the event

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer 'October' held special screening last night in Mumbai. B-town celebs Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi and others were present at the screening. See the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

October screening: Varun and Shoojit watch their film with B-town celebs

Bollywood actor and international star Priyanka Chopra, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was in Delhi on Wednesday for conference of Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH). See the exclusive pictures of Priyanka Chopra from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Priyanka Chopra attends Partners' Forum 2018 in Delhi

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham