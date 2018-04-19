Khalistan Liberation Force chief dies in jail

Mintoo felt uneasy before appearing in a video-conference in an ongoing case trial.

Chandigarh: Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh Mintoo died of “cardiac arrest” in Patiala Central Jail where he was lodged said. Police has recommended a judicial inquiry into the death of Mintoo. Mintoo felt uneasy before appearing in a video-conference in an ongoing case trial.

He was lodged in the jail from past over a year. Senior Intelligence officials rushed to Patiala to ascertain the detailed cause of his death, as his links with ISI and various international spy agencies were under scanner.

Mintoo had escaped from Nabha jail in a sensational jailbreak on November 28, 2016, only to be arrested later.

In November 2014, Harminder Singh Mintoo was arrested by Punjab Police from the Indira Gandhi International airport on his return from Thailand.

At the time of his arrest, Mintoo was accused of being involved in 10 terror-related cases.

Mintoo was using Thailand as his base to mobilise funds for the banned organisation. He was using online resources to enlist support for the Khalistan cause and to radicalise youth.

Using a fake Malaysian passport and identity card, Mintoo travelled extensively across Europe and South East Asia in order to develop contacts. He frequently made trips to Pakistan, where he was reported to have acquired funds and support.

In India, Mintoo was named accused in several terror cases, including the attack on Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and on three Shiv Sena leaders.