Dalit student hangs self at IIT-Kanpur hostel room

The police found a suicide note from his room and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

The autopsy would be conducted on Thursday after the parents of the deceased arrive. (Representational image)

Kanpur: A dalit student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his hostel room on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Bheem Singh, hailed from Faridabad and was enrolled in the third year of PhD programme in mechanical engineering department of the institute.

According to a report in Times of India, the Kalyanpur police, which reached the hostel, had to break the door to recover the body.

The student used a bedsheet to hang himself, the police said.

The autopsy would be conducted on Thursday after the parents of the deceased arrive.

The police also found a suicide note from his room and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

"The reason behind his suicide is not clear. A letter has been recovered and is in the possession of forensic team of the police," Manindra Agarwal, Deputy Director of IIT-Kanpur said.

(With ANI inputs)