US NSA meets PM Narendra Modi, talks terror

After the meeting between PM Modi and the American NSA, the US reaffirmed India’s designation as a major defence partner.

New Delhi: The United States on Tuesday “reaffirmed India’s designation as a major defence partner” following a meeting visiting national security advisor (NSA) Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster had with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the two countries discussing the menace of terrorism and steps to deal with it.

The meeting is significant considering recent tensions between India and Pakistan after a Pakistani military court sentenced India’s former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav to death on charges of espionage and sabotage. The US has been also only too aware of Pakistan’s role in backing terrorism in both India and Afghanistan, and has been seeking to reduce tensions in the region.

The US NSA also visited Afghanistan and Pakistan for talks before reaching India. The US also discussed the situation in Afghanistan, West Asia — notably Syria — and North Korea during the meeting in New Delhi.

In a statement, India said that the NSA conveyed the greetings of President Donald Trump to PM Modi. “The PM recalled his positive telephonic conversations with President Trump that reaffirmed the importance attached by both sides to the strategic partnership and to stepping up India-US engagement across the board,” it said.

The NSA shared his perspective with the PM on the security situation in the extended region, including in Afghanistan, West Asia and the DPRK. During the conversation, they exchanged views on how both countries can work together to effectively address the challenge of terrorism and to advance regional peace, security and stability.

In a statement from New Delhi, the US Embassy said the NSA departed after productive meetings with PM Modi, India’s NSA Ajit Doval and foreign secretary S. Jaishankar. The US NSA emphasised the importance of the US-India strategic relationship and reaffirmed India’s designation as a major defense partner, it said.

“The two sides discussed a range of bilateral and regional issues, including their shared interest in increasing defence and counter-terrorism cooperation. The visit was a part of regional consultations that included stops in Kabul and Islamabad,” the statement said.