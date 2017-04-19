The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 | Last Update : 03:18 AM IST

India, All India

US NSA meets PM Narendra Modi, talks terror

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 19, 2017, 2:12 am IST
Updated : Apr 19, 2017, 2:22 am IST

After the meeting between PM Modi and the American NSA, the US reaffirmed India’s designation as a major defence partner.

PM Narendra Modi shakes hands with US NSA HR McMaster during a meeting in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 PM Narendra Modi shakes hands with US NSA HR McMaster during a meeting in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The United States on Tuesday “reaffirmed India’s designation as a major defence partner” following a meeting visiting national security advisor (NSA) Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster had with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the two countries discussing the menace of terrorism and steps to deal with it.

The meeting is significant considering recent tensions between India and Pakistan after a Pakistani military court sentenced India’s former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav to death on charges of espionage and sabotage. The US has been also only too aware of Pakistan’s role in backing terrorism in both India and Afghanistan, and has been seeking to reduce tensions in the region.

The US NSA also visited Afghanistan and Pakistan for talks before reaching India. The US also discussed the situation in Afghanistan, West Asia — notably Syria — and North Korea during the meeting in New Delhi.

In a statement, India said that the NSA conveyed the greetings of President Donald Trump to PM Modi. “The PM recalled his positive telephonic conversations with President Trump that reaffirmed the importance attached by both sides to the strategic partnership and to stepping up India-US engagement across the board,” it said.

The NSA shared his perspective with the PM on the security situation in the extended region, including in Afghanistan, West Asia and the DPRK. During the conversation, they exchanged views on how both countries can work together to effectively address the challenge of terrorism and to advance regional peace, security and stability.

In a statement from New Delhi, the US Embassy said the NSA departed after productive meetings with PM Modi, India’s NSA Ajit Doval and foreign secretary S. Jaishankar. The US NSA emphasised the importance of the US-India strategic relationship and reaffirmed India’s designation as a major defense partner, it said.

“The two sides discussed a range of bilateral and regional issues, including their shared interest in increasing defence and counter-terrorism cooperation. The visit was a part of regional consultations that included stops in Kabul and Islamabad,” the statement said.

Tags: h r mcmaster, narendra modi, kulbhushan jadhav, terrorism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

US man dies 'peacefully' after ex-wife tells Trump impeached

2

Indian tourists can visit Russia’s far east without visas

3

Shraddha-Farhan going the Katrina way to keep their meeting a secret affair?

4

Alphabet Inc takes a different approach to the smartwatch

5

Video: When US President Trump gets a sharp nudge from First Lady Melania

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham