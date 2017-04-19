The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 | Last Update : 01:47 AM IST

India, All India

Poll ban for life on criminals? Supreme Court will decide

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Apr 19, 2017, 1:06 am IST
Updated : Apr 19, 2017, 1:01 am IST

The court has indicated that a five-judge Constitution bench will adjudicate these issues.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will examine whether convicted persons can be debarred from conesting polls for ever. It will also examine whether a person facing a criminal case in a heinous crime can be disqualified from contesting Assembly or Parliamentary elections at the stage of filing chargesheet or framing of charges or only after conviction.

A Bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Navin Sinha posted the petition filed by Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashiwini Kumar Upadhyay, who sought a permanent bar on convicted persons from contesting polls, for final hearing in July. He also wanted special courts to be set up in each state to dispose of these cases within one year. The issue, raised in a PIL by Public Interest Foundation in 2011, was referred to the Law Commission of India. In its report, the Commission said “disqualification upon conviction has proved to be incapable of curbing the growing criminalisation politics, owing to long delays in trials and rare convictions. The law needs to evolve to pose an effective deterrence, and to prevent subversion of the process of justice.” The court has indicated that a five-judge Constitution bench will adjudicate these issues.

The Commission said the filing of the police report under Section 173  of  the CrPC (chargesheet) is not an appropriate stage to introduce electoral disqualifications owing to the lack of sufficient application of judicial mind at this stage.

The stage of framing of charges is based on adequate levels of judicial scrutiny, and disqualification at the stage of charging,  if  accompanied by substantial  attendant legal  safeguards to prevent   misuse, has  significant potential in curbing the spread of criminalisation of politics.

The Election Commission said as early as in 1997 the then Chief Election Commissioner wrote to the then Prime Minister recommending that oncecharges were framed in a case, the disqualification was attracted as at that stage there was application of judicial mind to the charges. It said those against whom charges were framed and those against whom any Commission of Inquiry had given a finding of guilt of the charges should be barred from contesting elections; these cases should be decided by the trial courts within six months; to prevent misuse only those cases pending six months prior to the declaration of elections would be considered for such disqualification.

The Centre had taken the stand that it was considering the EC’s recommendations and its anxiety was such a provision would be misused. It said the Parliament in its wisdom would consider the parliamentary standing committee’s report which had rejected the recommendations of the EC and the Law Commission to bar those against whom charges were framed from contesting elections.

Tags: supreme court, criminal case, election commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

US man dies 'peacefully' after ex-wife tells Trump impeached

2

Indian tourists can visit Russia’s far east without visas

3

Shraddha-Farhan going the Katrina way to keep their meeting a secret affair?

4

Alphabet Inc takes a different approach to the smartwatch

5

Video: When US President Trump gets a sharp nudge from First Lady Melania

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Devotees around the world take part in unique Holy Week celebrations before Easter. (Photo: AP)

People take part in Holy Week rituals in Spain, Uruaguay and Guatemala

Thailand celebrates the start of the Buddhist New Year festival with elephants spraying water on tourists. (Photo: AP)

Thailand celebrates Buddhist New Year Songkran with excited tourists

For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Christians around the world celebrate Palm Sunday with diverse traditions

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham