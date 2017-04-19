The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 | Last Update : 03:18 AM IST

India, All India

Eatery shoots to fame after Patanjali franchisee rumour

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 19, 2017, 2:50 am IST
Updated : Apr 19, 2017, 2:46 am IST

The “Postik” vegetarian restaurant, which recently opened in Zirakpur near Chandigarh by Jaspal Singh, is one such venture.

A restaurant that uses Patanjali was recently opened at Zirakpur near Chandigarh.
 A restaurant that uses Patanjali was recently opened at Zirakpur near Chandigarh.

Chandigarh: Baba Ramdev-owned Patanjali group has not opened any restaurant in Chandigarh or anywhere, as suggested by some media reports. Patanjali has, though, expressed that they have received a proposal from Chandigarh regarding the opening of a restaurant, but so far they have not decided upon it.

However, the popularity of the group’s products has given people new business ideas.

The “Postik” vegetarian restaurant, which recently opened in Zirakpur near Chandigarh by Jaspal Singh, is one such venture. The restaurant was believed to be a franchisee of the Patanjali group, as suggested by some reports. The reports have made the small restaurant so famous, at least in the media, that it has seen more mediapersons than customers in the last few days. The publicity that Postik is a Patanjali franchise has made even the management of the restaurant jittery, who denied any link with the Patanjali group.

The only link with Patanjali that Postik seems to have is that it uses Patanjali products as far as possible. The restaurant is also located next to a Patanjali products retail store.

The restaurant, lined with saffron upholstery, plays Bhuddist chants in the background greeting the people who enter the joint.

According to chief chef Sandeep Sharma, the idea behind the restaurant is to provide healthy vegetarian food to people.

Patanjali products are associated with purity and people trust them, therefore we have decided to use Patanjali products in our kitchen, he says. “From cooking oil to the soap used to wash utensils, we use Patanjali products,” he added.

The restaurant does not use arrowroot and corn flour, commonly used as artificial thickeners. They also don’t use ajinomoto, vinegar, cashews, baking soda, ascorbic acid, citric acid, artificial flavors, colours or synthetic sweeteners.

A vegetrian platter at the Postik consists of karela kabab, loki kabab, soya champ, methi kabab and panner tikka. However, with the bitterness of karela and the blandness of loki, the platter should only be tried for health benefits, not to tickle the taste buds.

For dessert, you have loki ka halwa cooked in gur, the Postik has minimised the use of sugar and used gur in most of the dishes.

Tags: baba ramdev, patanjali, vegetarian restaurant
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

US man dies 'peacefully' after ex-wife tells Trump impeached

2

Indian tourists can visit Russia’s far east without visas

3

Shraddha-Farhan going the Katrina way to keep their meeting a secret affair?

4

Alphabet Inc takes a different approach to the smartwatch

5

Video: When US President Trump gets a sharp nudge from First Lady Melania

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Devotees around the world take part in unique Holy Week celebrations before Easter. (Photo: AP)

People take part in Holy Week rituals in Spain, Uruaguay and Guatemala

Thailand celebrates the start of the Buddhist New Year festival with elephants spraying water on tourists. (Photo: AP)

Thailand celebrates Buddhist New Year Songkran with excited tourists

For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Christians around the world celebrate Palm Sunday with diverse traditions

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham