Cops issue lookout notice against TTV Dhinakaran, airports alerted

New Delhi: The Delhi Police crime branch has issued a lookout notice against AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, fearing he may try to flee the country after being indicted by a middleman for trying to bribe the Election Commission (EC), and sidelined by the ruling party in Tamil Nadu.

All sea and airports have been alerted with Dhinakaran’s details and immigration officials have been directed to alert police if he tries to board a flight, reports said.

Police officials have confirmed the lookout notice against Dhinakaran, but refused to give details.

Delhi Police had on Monday arrested Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the alleged middleman of Dhinakaran, and found Rs 1.3 crores on him. It is alleged that Dhinakaran intended to bribe EC officials with Rs 50 crores to get the AIADMK 'Two Leaves' symbol allotted.

The EC had earlier cancelled bypolls in late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa's constituency of RK Nagar after Income Tax officials found that the Dhinakaran/Sasikala faction of the AIADMK had distributed money to the voters.