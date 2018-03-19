The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 19, 2018 | Last Update : 11:36 AM IST

India, All India

Wish someone warned me against tobacco usage 40 yrs ago: Sharad Pawar

PTI
Published : Mar 19, 2018, 9:50 am IST
Updated : Mar 19, 2018, 9:49 am IST

Pawar, a cancer survivor, was speaking in Mumbai at the launch of the Indian Dental Association's mission to eradicate oral cancer by 2022.

Sharad Pawar said he was pained that lakhs of Indians continued to fall prey to the scourge and promised to raise the issue in Parliament. (Photo: PTI)
 Sharad Pawar said he was pained that lakhs of Indians continued to fall prey to the scourge and promised to raise the issue in Parliament. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai:  Nationalist Congress Party or NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Sunday that he regretted consuming tobacco and supari, adding that he wished someone had warned him to get rid of the life-threatening habit 40 years ago.

Pawar, a cancer survivor, was speaking in Mumbai at the launch of the Indian Dental Association's (IDA) mission to eradicate oral cancer by 2022.

The former Union agriculture minister said he suffered tremendously because of surgery, the removal of teeth and the resulting difficulty in opening his mouth wide, in swallowing food as well as talking.

He said he was pained that lakhs of Indians continued to fall prey to the scourge and promised to raise the issue in Parliament.

Pawar also pledged support to the Indian Dental Association's cause of eradicating oral cancer and curbing the menace of tobacco usage.

The event was held to commemorate the World Oral Health Day.

Tags: nationalist congress party, sharad pawar, indian dental association, world oral health day
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Ayushmann opens up on playing blind musician in next, working with Dangal girl Sanya

2

Blind psychic Baba Vanga predicted Vladimir Putin would rule world

3

Study says smart software can diagnose prostate cancer

4

CISF launches mobile app for lost items at airports

5

Infinity War's latest trailer promises gripping ride, but here's why fans are upset

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Ibero-American Theater of Bogotá is a major cultural event in Colombia and one of the largest performing arts festivals in the world. (Photos: AP)

Theatre takes to the streets at Colombia Festival

Cheltenham Gold Cup's steeplechase, which is open to horses aged five years and over, is most prestigious of all National Hunt events. (Photos: AP)

Britain's equestrian best take to tracks at Cheltenham Festival

Tuaregs in northern Niger are hoping to draw tourists back by putting their traditional dances, music poetry and camel races on display. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Niger Tuareg Festival sees celebration of culture

Chinese lantern artists created more the 300 different light sculptures and light installations for Magic light worlds in Germany. (Photos: AP)

Germany zoo welcomes visitors to its annual light show

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham