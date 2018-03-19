The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 19, 2018 | Last Update : 11:36 AM IST

India, All India

Jet Airways flier caught with illegal gold bars stashed in rectum

PTI
Published : Mar 19, 2018, 9:25 am IST
Updated : Mar 19, 2018, 9:24 am IST

The gold bars weighing one kg each were recovered from the toilet of a Jet Airways flight that arrived in Mangaluru at 7.55 am.

The gold bars were stashed in the toilet and left there to be picked up by a local mule during its domestic run to Mumbai, the sources said. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
 The gold bars were stashed in the toilet and left there to be picked up by a local mule during its domestic run to Mumbai, the sources said. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Mangaluru:  Four gold bars worth Rs 1.22 crore were recovered from the toilet of an aircraft that arrived from Dubai, Customs sources said on Sunday.

The gold bars weighing one kg each were recovered from the toilet of a Jet Airways flight that arrived in Mangaluru at 7.55 am.

The gold bars were stashed in the toilet and left there to be picked up by a local mule during its domestic run to Mumbai, the sources said.

Officials also seized two gold biscuits worth Rs 7 lakh from a passenger who came by the same flight during passenger profiling, they said.

Customs officials spotted the man moving in a suspicious manner and intercepted him.

Following a search, they found two gold biscuits weighting 227 gms concealed in his rectum and the same was seized.

Investigation is on to trace the person who left the gold bars in the toilet of the aircraft, they said.

Tags: jet airways, gold biscuits, custom officials, aircraft toilet, gold seized
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Ayushmann opens up on playing blind musician in next, working with Dangal girl Sanya

2

Blind psychic Baba Vanga predicted Vladimir Putin would rule world

3

Study says smart software can diagnose prostate cancer

4

CISF launches mobile app for lost items at airports

5

Infinity War's latest trailer promises gripping ride, but here's why fans are upset

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Manish Malhotra unveiled his summer couture 2018 in Pune on Saturday where Radhika Apte, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nushrat Bharucha and Sophie Choudry were the star attractions.

Aditi, Radhika, Nushrat unveil Manish's summer couture with aplomb

Arjun Kapoor hosted a get-together at his residence on Friday for his father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun returns from shoot, hosts get-together for Boney, sisters Janhvi, Khushi

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi, Sushmita Sen attended special screening of Rani Muerji's ‘Hichki’; Bollywood beauties Sandeepa Dhar, Rakul Preet and others were seen at Ajay Devgn's Raid screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Sandeepa, Rakul, Boney Kapoor and Khushi light up film screening

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at the event, his 'Befikre' co-star Vaani Kapoor was snapped at the fashion show, Actor-director duo Rajkummar Raoi and Hansal Mehta launch ‘Omerta’ trailer. Check out all exclusive photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Vaani at the event, Rajkummar-Hansal unveil Omerta trailer

Rani Mukerji was honoured with the ‘Pride of Bengal’ award at an event in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/Twitter)

Rani Mukerji gets 'Pride of Bengal' honour as she lands in Kolkata for Hichki

A prayer meet was held in Chennai on Sunday in memory of legendary actress Sridevi who passed away last month.

South stars pay condolences to Sridevi's family at Chennai prayer meet

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham