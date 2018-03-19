The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 19, 2018 | Last Update : 09:10 PM IST

India, All India

500 quintal mango wood to be burnt for UP's pollution curbing 'yagya'

ANI
Published : Mar 19, 2018, 7:11 pm IST
Updated : Mar 19, 2018, 7:13 pm IST

The Shri Ayuchandi Mahayagya Samiti started a nine-day-long mahayagya on Sunday at the Bhainsali grounds in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

The mahayagya will see the burning of nearly 500 quintals of mango tree wood during the Navratri. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 The mahayagya will see the burning of nearly 500 quintals of mango tree wood during the Navratri. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Meerut: A 'mahayagya' is being held in Meerut with the aim to curb pollution.

The Shri Ayuchandi Mahayagya Samiti started a nine-day-long mahayagya on Sunday at the Bhainsali grounds in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

The mahayagya will see the burning of nearly 500 quintals of mango tree wood during the Navratri period.

The purpose of holding this grand holy fire is to apparently 'curb pollution' levels during Navratri.

Girish Bansal, vice-president of the Samiti, said that according to the scriptures hawan purifies the air, and this would help bring down the levels of air pollution considerably.

He further said that this was Samiti's contribution towards mankind and the environment and will help in preserving the ozone layer.

There are 108 hawan-kunds at the ground and the mahayagya will take place on a daily basis from 8 am to 7 pm till March 26.

On a daily basis 11 lakh, 11 thousand and 111 sacrifices will be given by those priests who are followers of the Vedic beliefs, most of whom have come from Varanasi and Vridavan.

According to Hindu beliefs, a yagya helps to purify the air, even though there is no scientific evidence to support this belief.

Tags: shri ayuchandi mahayagya samiti, pollution, mango tree wood
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian man claims he's found missing flight MH370 on Google Earth

2

Ayushmann opens up on playing blind musician in next, working with Dangal girl Sanya

3

Blind psychic Baba Vanga predicted Vladimir Putin would rule world

4

Study says smart software can diagnose prostate cancer

5

CISF launches mobile app for lost items at airports

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Ibero-American Theater of Bogotá is a major cultural event in Colombia and one of the largest performing arts festivals in the world. (Photos: AP)

Theatre takes to the streets at Colombia Festival

Cheltenham Gold Cup's steeplechase, which is open to horses aged five years and over, is most prestigious of all National Hunt events. (Photos: AP)

Britain's equestrian best take to tracks at Cheltenham Festival

Tuaregs in northern Niger are hoping to draw tourists back by putting their traditional dances, music poetry and camel races on display. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Niger Tuareg Festival sees celebration of culture

Chinese lantern artists created more the 300 different light sculptures and light installations for Magic light worlds in Germany. (Photos: AP)

Germany zoo welcomes visitors to its annual light show

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham