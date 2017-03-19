The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 19, 2017 | Last Update : 01:44 AM IST

India, All India

Seven Naxals killed, two cops hurt in Bastar gunfight

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Mar 19, 2017, 12:44 am IST
Updated : Mar 19, 2017, 12:42 am IST

So far, bodies of five Naxals have been recovered along with a cache of arms including one AK 47 and one Insas assault rifle.

Recovery of AK 47 and Insas assault rifles indicated that the slain Maoists may include commander ranking rebels.
 Recovery of AK 47 and Insas assault rifles indicated that the slain Maoists may include commander ranking rebels.

Bhopal: At least seven suspected Maoists were on Saturday gunned down in an encounter with security forces near the forested village of Berrempara under Aranpur police limits in Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar district of Dantewada. Two policemen were also injured in the incident. Five bodies have so far been recovered.

“Search operation by security forces is still on at the encounter site. So far bodies of five Naxals have been recovered along with a huge cache of arms and ammunitions and explosives including one AK 47 and one Insas assault rifles at the encounter site,” Dantewada district additional superintendent of police (ASP) G.N. Baghel told this newspaper on phone. “We expect the casualty among the Naxals to rise,” he added.

Recovery of AK 47 and Insas assault rifles indicated that the slain Maoists may include commander ranking rebels, he added.

Two sub-inspectors, D. Patra and Sangram Singh, were also injured in the incident. They were evacuated from the encounter site and admitted in the district hospital at Dantewada.

The encounter took place when a joint search party comprising district reserve force (DRG) and special task force (STF) was ambushed by armed guerrillas in Berrempara jungle leading to a fierce gun battle between them.

Reinforcement has been rushed to the spot to back up the search party, Mr Baghel said. Details were still awaited, he added.

Tags: maoists, ak 47, special task force (stf)
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Parody of ‘BBC Dad’ interview shows how moms are pros

2

Online security: Restrict app permissions, be safe

3

Hinduja brothers retain wealthiest Asians tag in UK for 2017

4

Confirmed: Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are a couple!

5

Former racing champion Ashwin Sundar, wife die in mishap

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Chef Misuki Moriyasu uses salads to make her cakes for people who like to eat healthy. (Photo:Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Japanese chef creates colourful salad cakes for healthy eaters

Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spaniards revel in the "Las Fallas" fiesta

British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Everyday objects that are beautifully blended with art

The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews in Israel, New York celebrate freedom on Purim

(Photo: AP)

Celebrating colours of unity on Holi across borders

Creative photographer Mitchel Wu takes inspiration from toys and Toy story movie characters to create interesting situations from everyday life.(Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Los Angeles-based artist recreates situations using Toy Story characters

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham