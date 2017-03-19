New India is about opportunity not favour: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday pitched for overall development in the nation, saying that 'Jan Shakti' is more important than the strength of the government.

"Like the freedom movement, we need a movement for development where collective aspirations will propel growth of the nation," said the Prime Minister while addressing a conclave held in Mumbai via video conferencing.

Prime Minister Modi further said that the new India is about Avsar (opportunity) and not about Upkaar (favour).

"Technology has changed so much. We have to keep pace with the aspirations of the youth. Earlier decisions were election driven or based on set notions of officials. This has changed now." he added.

Stating that the processes adopted by the government are citizen friendly, the Prime Minister said they have focused on time-bound implementation and integrated thinking.

Highlighting the initiatives taken by the Central Government in different sectors, the Prime Minister said, "India's economy is being transformed and manufacturing sector is getting a strong impetus. We have also begun work on electrifying villages that did not receive electricity for so many years after Independence."

He further added, "We have merged the Railway Budget with the General Budget to ensure faster growth of not only the railways but also overall transport sector. Speed of work in the railway and the road sector is progressing at a very quick pace."

He also said the work in health sector is on at a quick pace and a roadmap has been prepared to make healthcare accessible to the nation.