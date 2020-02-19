Pak tried to portray 26/11 as Hindu terror act: Ex-top cop

Rakesh Maria details 26/11 attack and its aftermath in his memoir.

Mumbai: Former Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Maria has claimed in his memoir that Pakistan had planted fake documents on the 10-member 26/11 terror squad in a bid to masquerade the attacks — which claimed at least 174 lives — as an act of “Hindu terror”. Mr Maria’s long-awaited book Let Me Say It Now was released on Monday.

The retired IPS officer wrote in his book that the sole terrorist caught alive, Mohammad Ajmal Kasab, was found in possession of an identity card that mentioned him as Samir Chaudhary, a Bengaluru resident.

The former police commissioner, who also headed the terror attack investigation, wrote in his book that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and terror outfit Lashkar-e-Tayyaba gave a contract to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, holed up in Pakistan, to kill Kasab.

Excerpts from Mr Maria’s book stated: “If everything went according to plan, Kasab would have died as Chaudhary, and the media would have blamed ‘Hindu terrorists’ for the attack.” On a photograph of Kasab released after the terror attack, Mr Maria said: “It was the handiwork of Central agencies. The Mumbai police tried hard not to disclose any details to the media, fearing for security.”

In the photograph, Kasab is seen wearing a red thread on his right wrist, which is sacred to Hindus. “But alas, it had not worked that way and here he was, Ajmal Amir Kasab of Faridkot in Pakistan,” Mr Maria’s book said. He also said that martyred Mumbai constable Tukaram Omble’s heroic feat of capturing Kasab

alive was the key to foiling this plan.

Kasab was indoctrinated into believing that Muslims were not allowed to offer namaz in India, and he was taken to a mosque near the Metro Inox cinemas in a bid to dissuade him of his belief, the book said.

The book further revealed details of Kasab’s journey prior to his arrival in India, stating he was allowed to stay with his family for a week and given Rs 1.25 lakhs before he left for Mumbai. Kasab had passed on the money to his family before leaving Pakistan. After his trial, Kasab was awarded capital punishment on November 21, 2012.

In his book, Maria has blamed Deven Bharti, Maharashtra ATS chief, for misleading him during the investigation in Sheena Bora murder case in which Peter Mukerjea and his former wife Indrani were accused of murdering their daughter (Sheena)

Maharashtra ATS chief Deven Bharti has hit back at former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria over allegations levelled against him by the latter in his book titled 'Let me say it now'. "Maria belongs to a family linked with Bollywood and, it seems, scriptwriters have a great influence on him. In addition, it appears to be a marketing strategy for the book as well as the web series, which attempts to grab more eyeballs rather than placing facts," Bharti told ANI. "Moreover, for a policeman it is advisable to read the chargesheet and case diary rather than a piece of fiction. Won't comment much as the trial is in progress but would definitely tell that whole investigation team was aware of all developments and were on the same page till the investigation was with Mumbai Police," the ATS chief said.