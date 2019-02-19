'We'll pick up Masood Azhar if you can't,' says Amarinder Singh to Pakistan

Singh was responding to the comment of Pak PM Imran Khan that he would act if India gave evidence on Pulwama terror attack.

'Dear Imran Khan, you have Jaish chief Masood Azhar sitting in Bahawalpur and masterminding the attacks with ISI help. Go pick him up from there,' said CM Amarinder Singh. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the mastermind of the attack, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, was in Pakistan, and if the country was unable to nab the terrorist, "we will do it for you".

Singh was responding to the comment of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that he would act if India gave evidence of his country’s involvement in Pulwama terror attack.

"Dear Imran Khan, you have Jaish chief Masood Azhar sitting in Bahawalpur and masterminding the attacks with ISI help. Go pick him up from there. If you can't let us know, we'll do it for you. BTW what has been done about the proofs of Mumbai's 26/11 attack. Time to walk the talk," Singh tweeted.

Dear @ImranKhanPTI you have Jaish chief Masood Azhar sitting in Bahawalpur & masterminding the attacks with ISI help. Go pick him up from there. If you can’t let us know, we’ll do it for you. BTW what has been done about the proofs of Mumbai’s 26/11 attack. Time to walk the talk. pic.twitter.com/Zct6I7QieY — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 19, 2019

Jaish-e-Mohammad, the terror group had claimed responsibility of Pulwama attack in which suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar targeted a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on February 14. The attack killed 40 soldiers and injured others.

India has built pressure on Pakistan by scrapping the ‘Most Favoured Nation’ status and increasing import duty on Pakistani goods.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly spoken about retribution for the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack.

Over 48 countries have come in support of India to make efforts to isolate Pakistan internationally.

"All this 'attack Pakistan' talk is all keeping elections in mind. But if at all these are serious, please make note of one thing clearly - Pakistan will not think of retaliating, it will retaliate," Imran Khan said in his speech.

"Pakistan is moving towards stability. Why would we do something like this? If you have any actionable intelligence that a Pakistani is involved, give it to us. I guarantee you, we will take action, not because we are under pressure, but because they are acting as enemies of Pakistan," he added.

Amarinder Singh, who served as a Captain in the Army before joining politics, on Monday said the security forces must kill double the number to send a strong message to the terrorists' organisations and Pakistan.

"We should get 82 of them since 41 of our men have been killed," said Amarinder Singh. He demanded an "eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth".