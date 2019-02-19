Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 | Last Update : 05:58 PM IST

India, All India

'We'll pick up Masood Azhar if you can't,' says Amarinder Singh to Pakistan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published : Feb 19, 2019, 5:09 pm IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2019, 5:09 pm IST

Singh was responding to the comment of Pak PM Imran Khan that he would act if India gave evidence on Pulwama terror attack.

'Dear Imran Khan, you have Jaish chief Masood Azhar sitting in Bahawalpur and masterminding the attacks with ISI help. Go pick him up from there,' said CM Amarinder Singh. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 'Dear Imran Khan, you have Jaish chief Masood Azhar sitting in Bahawalpur and masterminding the attacks with ISI help. Go pick him up from there,' said CM Amarinder Singh. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the mastermind of the attack, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, was in Pakistan, and if the country was unable to nab the terrorist, "we will do it for you".

Singh was responding to the comment of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that he would act if India gave evidence of his country’s involvement in Pulwama terror attack.

"Dear Imran Khan, you have Jaish chief Masood Azhar sitting in Bahawalpur and masterminding the attacks with ISI help. Go pick him up from there. If you can't let us know, we'll do it for you. BTW what has been done about the proofs of Mumbai's 26/11 attack. Time to walk the talk," Singh tweeted.

Jaish-e-Mohammad, the terror group had claimed responsibility of Pulwama attack in which suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar targeted a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on February 14. The attack killed 40 soldiers and injured others.

India has built pressure on Pakistan by scrapping the ‘Most Favoured Nation’ status and increasing import duty on Pakistani goods.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly spoken about retribution for the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack.

Over 48 countries have come in support of India to make efforts to isolate Pakistan internationally.

"All this 'attack Pakistan' talk is all keeping elections in mind. But if at all these are serious, please make note of one thing clearly - Pakistan will not think of retaliating, it will retaliate," Imran Khan said in his speech.

"Pakistan is moving towards stability. Why would we do something like this? If you have any actionable intelligence that a Pakistani is involved, give it to us. I guarantee you, we will take action, not because we are under pressure, but because they are acting as enemies of Pakistan," he added.

Amarinder Singh, who served as a Captain in the Army before joining politics, on Monday said the security forces must kill double the number to send a strong message to the terrorists' organisations and Pakistan.

"We should get 82 of them since 41 of our men have been killed," said  Amarinder Singh. He demanded an "eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth".

Tags: amarinder singh, imran khan, jaish-e-mohammed, masood azhar, pulwama terror attack, pulwama attack
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Mufti said that the war rhetoric has 'more to do with the impending elections than anything else.' (Photo: File)

Imran Khan deserves a chance: Mufti backs Pak PM's statement on Pulwama attack

A confident Goyal, claimed that the alliance will sweep Tamil Nadu in 2019 and win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state. (Photo: ANI| Twitter)

Tamil Nadu: AIADMK, NDA join hands for 2019 polls, BJP gets 5 seats

Singh's tongue in cheek remarks came after Imran Khan’s media address earlier on Tuesday where the Pak PM blamed India for wrongfully holding Pakistan responsible for terror attacks. (Photo: FIle)

‘Convince Imran Khan to act against terrorists’: Digvijay Singh advice to Sidhu

The Supreme Court refused to pass an order on the Centre’s plea to suspend NRC work for two weeks during General elections and also clarified that it will not extend the date for publishing the final NRC list beyond July 31. (Representational Image)

Supreme Court raps Assam government for creating confusion over NRC

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian-origin man shot dead wife, then himself in US: Police

2

Taimur's cute videos of playing Ukelele with uncle Zahan Kapoor go viral; check out

3

PM Modi launches first ever Diesel to Electric Converted Locomotive in Varanasi

4

Indian gas company leaks 6,700,000 Aadhaar data: Report

5

‘His hands were touching my legs and breasts’: Rape survivor tells of predator priest

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham