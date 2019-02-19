Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 | Last Update : 06:18 AM IST

India, All India

Sitaram Yechury: Make in India, govt schemes a ‘jumla’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 19, 2019, 5:39 am IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2019, 5:39 am IST

CPM general secy targets Centre on income, employment.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo: G.N. JHA)
 CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo: G.N. JHA)

New Delhi: Terming the government's flagship “Make in India” programme a “jumla”, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday claimed investments and exports in the manufacturing sector have dropped sharply over the past five years.

The “Make in India” programme came under severe criticism last week after the Vande Bharat Express, India’s first semi high-speed train, broke down on its way back to the capital from Varanasi, just a day after it was launched.

“Modi’s Make in India, like all his other schemes, has turned out to be a jumla and PR. Investment, employment, and exports in India’s manufacturing sector have all declined sharply in the past five years,” Mr Yechury tweeted. Taking on the government over low agricultural, manufacturing, employment and income growth, he said: “Agricult-ural growth low, manufacturing growth low, emplo-yment growth low, income growth low... All things that matter to Indians are going lower under Modi. The only thing going up is the PR budget of Modi and jumlas from his speeches, as his cronies loot the banks.”

The top “12 crony businessmen friends of this govt owe public money which is twice the entire farm loan waiver!” he alleged, adding: “Yet, the Modi govt has been happy to waive off over `3 lakh crore of unpaid loans of friends and allowed looters to scoot. Nothing for farmers facing an unprecedented crisis.”

“A political ideology which divides Indians and pitches one Indian against another is truly ‘anti-national’. We all know who the proponents and leaders of that political ideology are, in our country,” he said.

Tags: sitaram yechury, ‘make in india

Latest From India

Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi case: 3 ex-staff of another bank to be examined

Congress leader P. Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

Aircel case: P Chidambaram’s shield against arrest extended

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh (Photo: AP)

Cong likely to adopt its manifesto at Gujrat CWC

PM Narendra Modi hugs Argentine President Mauricio Macri in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Hesitation to act encourages terror, says Modi

MOST POPULAR

1

Masood Azhar was shaken, rattled by just one slap from Army jawan

2

Prince William, Prince Harry’s Royal household to be split within weeks!

3

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

4

Report says Japan's PM nominated Trump for Nobel Peace Prize on US request

5

'Plant 50 trees in govt school': HC to molestator while granting bail

more

Editors' Picks

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham