Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 | Last Update : 04:03 PM IST

India, All India

Robert Vadra skips ED summons due to ill health

ANI
Published : Feb 19, 2019, 2:18 pm IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2019, 3:39 pm IST

Tulsi, who appeared for Vadra and Arora, had said that his clients have no problem in appearing for interrogation.

The counsel also raised the issue of a large media contingent following Vadra during all his appearances and said that Robert Vadra is accompanied by a 'baraat' wherever he goes, whether to ED or to court. (Photo: File)
 The counsel also raised the issue of a large media contingent following Vadra during all his appearances and said that Robert Vadra is accompanied by a 'baraat' wherever he goes, whether to ED or to court. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case, will not appear owing to poor health, Vadra’s counsel said on Tuesday.

"Robert Vadra is not able to attend the hearing today for which he had been summoned by ED. He has been suffering from food poisoning since last night, as a result of which he is having acute diarrhoea and nausea," KTS Tulsi, his advocate, told ANI on Tuesday.

A Delhi court had on February 16 extended interim bail from the protection granted to Vadra and his close aide Manoj Arora till March 2 in connection with the case.

During the hearing, the ED’s counsel informed the Patiala House Court that the agency will require Vadra to appear four or five times more to carry forward the ongoing probe in the case.

The counsel also raised the issue of a large media contingent following Vadra during all his appearances and said, “He (Robert Vadra) is accompanied by a “baraat” wherever he goes, whether to ED or to court.”

Tulsi, who appeared for Vadra and Arora, had said that his clients have no problem in appearing for interrogation. “Robert Vadra has appeared on Feb 6, Feb 7, and Feb 9. My client doesn’t have a problem if they want to interrogate him for 5 days or 10 days,” Tulsi said.

He also informed the court that cumulative questioning of his client (Vadra) lasted for 23 hours 5 minutes.

A money laundering case was registered by the ED in September 2015, claiming that Skylight Hospitality had acquired land in Kolayat village of Bikaner which was meant for the rehabilitation of the poor villagers.

It was alleged that Vadra bought 69.55 hectares of land at a cheaper rate and then sold the land to Allegheny Finlease for Rs 5.15 crore through illegal transactions.

Tags: enforcement directorate, sonia gandhi, vadra, money laundering, upa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The Prime Minister was responding to the criticism by Oppositions, which had developed a snag on its return journey from Varanasi to Delhi, hours after its inaugural run. (Photo: File)

PM Modi slams Oppn for ‘targeting, mocking’ Vande Bharat Express

A bench of Justices UU Lalit and Indu Malhotra gave three days to the Central government and other parties in the case for arguments. (Photo: File)

SC again defers hearing of pleas challenging amendments in SC/ ST Act

Rajeev Kumar came under CBI's scanner for his suspected role in tampering evidence in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam. (Photo: PTI)

IPS officer Rajeev Kumar appointed as ADG of criminal investigation department

She had said that apex court had already granted protection from arrest in seven cases but the state has registered three more FIRs against her. (Photo: File)

Former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh granted protection from arrest in all cases

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian-origin man shot dead wife, then himself in US: Police

2

Taimur's cute videos of playing Ukelele with uncle Zahan Kapoor go viral; check out

3

PM Modi launches first ever Diesel to Electric Converted Locomotive in Varanasi

4

Indian gas company leaks 6,700,000 Aadhaar data: Report

5

‘His hands were touching my legs and breasts’: Rape survivor tells of predator priest

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham