Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 | Last Update : 11:50 AM IST

India, All India

‘No interference required’; SC rejects plea challenging Rao’s appointment

PTI
Published : Feb 19, 2019, 11:34 am IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2019, 11:34 am IST

The verdict came on a plea of NGO, Common Cause, which had challenged the appointment of Rao as interim CBI director.

SC passes judgement on appointment of CBI's interim cheif Nageshwar Rao. (Photo: File)
 SC passes judgement on appointment of CBI's interim cheif Nageshwar Rao. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of a plea challenging the appointment of M Nageshwara Rao as interim CBI Director.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Vineet Saran said that no further interference is required as the relief has already been granted with the appointment of a full-time CBI Director.

The verdict came on a plea of NGO, Common Cause, which had challenged the appointment of Rao as interim CBI director.

On February 4, Rishi Kumar Shukla, a 1983-batch IPS officer, took charge of the probe agency as a full-fledged director.

Tags: cbi, supreme court, verdict
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'Don't judge success or failure of a policy, based on one incident. There was an encounter, where an officer and three jawans died. This doesn't mean the situation is bad,' said Union Minister of State for External Affairs and former Army chief VK Singh. (Photo: ANI)

Pulwama attack: Kashmir is an issue of proxy war, says VK Singh

Indian citizens have been asked not to employ any Pakistan citizens and not have any direct or indirect business relationship with the neighbouring country. (Photo: File)

Pulwama terror attack: Pak nationals in Rajasthan warned to leave within 48 Hours

Dhillon said that they have leads on the type of explosives used but can't share the details as an investigation is underway. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Eliminated Jaish leadership that planned Pulwama attack within 100 hrs, says Army

Maharashtra Congress Chief Ashok Chavan accused the BJP-Shiv Sena poll alliance as

Ashok Chavan attacks BJP-Shiv Sena alliance; says corrupt and helpless united

MOST POPULAR

1

‘His hands were touching my legs and breasts’: Rape survivor tells of predator priest

2

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

3

Masood Azhar was shaken, rattled by just one slap from Army jawan

4

Prince William, Prince Harry’s Royal household to be split within weeks!

5

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham