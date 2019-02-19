Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 | Last Update : 06:19 AM IST

India, All India

Nirav Modi case: 3 ex-staff of another bank to be examined

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 19, 2019, 5:37 am IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2019, 5:37 am IST

The ED registered the money laundering case against Nirav Modi, his firms, including FDIL, and others on the basis of a CBI FIR.

Nirav Modi
 Nirav Modi

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the money laundering char-ges against Firestar Diamonds International Limited, the firm allegedly linked to absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi, is preparing to examine three former senior officials of an another public sector bank.

Sources said, “The ED is probing the role of certain former officials of an another nationalised bank in connection with the case. The Central probe agency is contemplating examining three former officials an another bank.” Billionaire Nirav Modi, his uncle Mehul Choksi and others are being investigated by multiple probe agencies after the scam came to light following a complaint by the PNB that they had allegedly cheated Punjab National Bank (PNB) to the tune of Rs 13,000 crore, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank.

The ED registered the money laundering case against Nirav Modi, his firms, including FDIL, and others on the basis of a CBI FIR. The CBI and the ED registered FIRs to probe the case and intensified the crackdown on Nirav Modi and Choksi.

The ED had also seized jewellery and assets worth thousands of crores of rupees and the income-tax department attached various properties.  The CBI had registered its third FIR in the PNB fraud.

Tags: enforcement directorate, nirav modi, mehul choksi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo: G.N. JHA)

Sitaram Yechury: Make in India, govt schemes a ‘jumla’

Congress leader P. Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

Aircel case: P Chidambaram’s shield against arrest extended

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh (Photo: AP)

Cong likely to adopt its manifesto at Gujrat CWC

PM Narendra Modi hugs Argentine President Mauricio Macri in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Hesitation to act encourages terror, says Modi

MOST POPULAR

1

Masood Azhar was shaken, rattled by just one slap from Army jawan

2

Prince William, Prince Harry’s Royal household to be split within weeks!

3

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

4

Report says Japan's PM nominated Trump for Nobel Peace Prize on US request

5

'Plant 50 trees in govt school': HC to molestator while granting bail

more

Editors' Picks

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham