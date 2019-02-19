Nirav Modi case: 3 ex-staff of another bank to be examined

The ED registered the money laundering case against Nirav Modi, his firms, including FDIL, and others on the basis of a CBI FIR.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the money laundering char-ges against Firestar Diamonds International Limited, the firm allegedly linked to absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi, is preparing to examine three former senior officials of an another public sector bank.

Sources said, “The ED is probing the role of certain former officials of an another nationalised bank in connection with the case. The Central probe agency is contemplating examining three former officials an another bank.” Billionaire Nirav Modi, his uncle Mehul Choksi and others are being investigated by multiple probe agencies after the scam came to light following a complaint by the PNB that they had allegedly cheated Punjab National Bank (PNB) to the tune of Rs 13,000 crore, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank.

The ED registered the money laundering case against Nirav Modi, his firms, including FDIL, and others on the basis of a CBI FIR. The CBI and the ED registered FIRs to probe the case and intensified the crackdown on Nirav Modi and Choksi.

The ED had also seized jewellery and assets worth thousands of crores of rupees and the income-tax department attached various properties. The CBI had registered its third FIR in the PNB fraud.