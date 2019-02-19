Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 | Last Update : 11:50 AM IST

Kerala Chief Minister speeds up probe after 2 youth Congress workers killed

ANI
Published : Feb 19, 2019, 10:34 am IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2019, 10:41 am IST

Soon after the death of Kripesh and Sarath, the Congress alleged that CPI (Marxist) activists were behind the attack.

Pinarayi Vijayan has said strict action will be taken against those found guilty. (File Photo)
 Pinarayi Vijayan has said strict action will be taken against those found guilty. (File Photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: Describing the murder of two Youth Congress workers in Kerala as "extremely unfortunate," chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

The chief minister said in a statement on Facebook on Monday that Kerala's Director General of Police or DGP has been instructed to arrest all the accused at the earliest.

Two people were taken into custody on Monday in connection with an incident where two Youth Congress workers- Kripesh and Sarath Lal - were hacked to death in Peria in Kerala's Kasargod district on Sunday.

According to the Deputy Director of Kerala Police Information Centre, a special team has been formed under Kasaragod police chief A Sreenivasan to investigate the case with Kasaragod district crime branch deputy superintendent of police M Pradeep Kumar as chief investigator.

Kerala top cop Lokesh Behera has contacted Karnataka police for their help in conducting the investigation, following which Karnataka police offered their support.

On Monday, as a mark of protest against the murder of two of its workers, the Youth Congress observed statewide dawn-to-dusk bandh.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi condemned the killings and extended condolences to the families of the two party workers.

"The brutal murder of two members of our Youth Congress family in Kasargod, Kerala is shocking. The Congress Party stands in solidarity with the families of these two young men & I send them my deepest condolences. We will not rest till the murderers are brought to justice" he tweeted on Monday.

Soon after the death of Kripesh and Sarath, the Congress alleged that Communist Party of India (Marxist) activists were behind the attack.

"The CPM government is attempting to destroy Congress using party goons. The young Congress activists 24-year-old Sarath Lal and 19-year-old Kripesh were attacked without any provocation in the Peria region," Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala told reporters.

"They were not involved in any criminal activities. It is part of a tradition of killing in Kasargod and Kannur zilla areas. The government should identify the culprits and arrest them as soon as possible," he added.

