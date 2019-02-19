Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 | Last Update : 03:00 AM IST

India, All India

Hesitation to act encourages terror, says Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 19, 2019, 2:21 am IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2019, 2:21 am IST

The Argentine President is the first world leader to visit India after the Pulwama attack.

PM Narendra Modi hugs Argentine President Mauricio Macri in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Sound a tough note on Pakistan without naming it and perhaps in an indication of things to come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Pulwama terror attack showed that the “time for talks is over” and that any “hesitation in taking action against terrorism and those who support it is akin to encouraging this menace”. He was speaking after holding talks with Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri here on Monday. The two sides inked 10 pacts, including ones to strengthen cooperation in defence and civil nuclear energy. Highlighting the importance New Delhi continues to attach to the issue of counter-terrorism, especially after the Pulwama attack, the two sides issued a special declaration to fight terrorism that mentioned “the scourge of cross-border terrorism”, and said that “no country must allow their territory to be used to launch terrorist attacks on other countries”, that is being seen as a veiled reference to Pakistan. “I and President Macri agree with the view that terrorism is a serious danger to world peace and stability. The cruel attack in Pulwama shows that the time for talks has passed,” Mr Modi said, in a clear indication of New Delhi’s resolve. “Now it is required that the world unites against terrorism and those who support it. Hesitation to take action against terrorism and those who support it is akin to encouraging terrorism,” he added in a press statement in the presence of President Marci.

The Argentine President is the first world leader to visit India after the Pulwama attack. Condoling the deaths of the CRPF personnel, President Macri said India and Argentina must work together to fight the menace of terrorism.

The Special Declaration to Fight Terrorism by the two sides stated: “The Argentine Republic condemned in the strongest terms the brutal terrorist attack that took place in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on 14 February 2019 against a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), in which more than 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives and a large number were injured, and expressed its solidarity with the families of the sons of India that lost their lives in this brutal terrorist attack.”

It added: “Both leaders agreed that terrorism poses a grave threat to global peace and stability and noted the need for concerted action by the global community against terrorism. They stressed that there could be no justification for acts of terror on any grounds whatsoever, particularly emphasising the scourge of cross-border terrorism. Both leaders emphasised that terrorism must be confronted unequivocally and resolutely. They reiterated their commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and asserted that strong measures should be taken against terrorists, terror organisations, their networks and all those who encourage, support, finance and provide safe haven to terrorists and terror groups.”

Tags: narendra modi, mauricio macri, pulwama terror attack
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

