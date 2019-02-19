Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 | Last Update : 02:01 PM IST

Delhi HC rejects plea asking media to use word martyr for reporting terror attacks

Referring to terror attack in Pulwama, Chaudhary said that the deaths should have been described by the media using

The bench declined to hear the petition by a lawyer, who had contended that the use of words like 'killed' or 'died' was not respectful. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court dismissed a plea seeking directions to the media to use the words martyr or 'shaheed' instead of 'killed' when reporting deaths of security personnel in terror or other attacks.

Referring to the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhary said that the deaths should have been described by the media using "respectful words" like martyred or 'shaheed' and not killed or died.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao declined to hear the petition by a lawyer, who had contended that use of words like 'killed' or 'died' was not respectful.

