Cong likely to adopt its manifesto at Gujrat CWC

THE ASIAN AGE. | ANIMESH SINGH
Published : Feb 19, 2019, 2:26 am IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2019, 2:26 am IST

The CWC meeting was originally due on February 26, but it has now been rescheduled to February 28.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee, the party’s highest decision-making body, may adopt some broader aspects of its manifesto for the coming Lok Sabha elections at its day-long meeting on February 28 in Ahmedabad. Party sources noted that for Ms Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the new AICC general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, it would be the first appearance at a major party brain-storming session after assuming charge.

Immediately after the CWC meeting, Ms Vadra would be addressing her maiden political rally at Adalaj, near Ahmedabad, the sources added. Ms Vadra is a member of the CWC, and it is expected she would play an active participant in the proceedings.

Sources said party president Rahul Gandhi, who heads the CWC, will lead the proceedings where the members as well as permanent invitees of the working committee would be present.

Interestingly, the CWC meeting will be held at Sardar Patel Bhavan in Ahmedabad, a symbolic gesture by the Congress to remind people that the iconic leader had belonged to the party. Incidentally, veteran Congress leader from Gujarat and former MP Dinsha Patel heads the Sardar Patel Memorial Society, which is situated in Ahmedabad.

Sources in the party pointed out that during the day-long brain-storming session, the party’s top brass was likely to finalise certain broad aspects of the manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, on which the core of the entire exercise would be based. The broader aspects to be discussed at the meeting is likely to be the start of the formal process of finalising the manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.

The CWC will also discuss the current political scenario and the progress made by the party for the elections, the party sources said.

