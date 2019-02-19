Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 | Last Update : 03:00 AM IST

India, All India

3 militants, 4 Armymen, civilian, cop slain in Pulwama gunbattle

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Feb 19, 2019, 2:17 am IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2019, 2:17 am IST

Top Jaish commander, mastermind of CRPF hit, among those killed.

A house in which militants are suspected to have sheltered is in flames after a gunfight between militants and the security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, some 10 km away from the spot of the recent suicide bombing. (Photo; AFP)
 A house in which militants are suspected to have sheltered is in flames after a gunfight between militants and the security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, some 10 km away from the spot of the recent suicide bombing. (Photo; AFP)

Srinagar: Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, including the suspected mastermind of the the February 14 terror attack on CRPF convoy that killed 49 jawans, were killed in a fierce 18-hour encounter in which an Army major and four other security personnel, including a policeman, and a civilian lost their lives in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Monday. Several senior officers were also wounded in the incident.

The bloody gunfight in Pinglena area of Pulwama district on Monday led to the killing of Pakistani national Kamran, the alleged mastermind of the audacious attack on CRPF convoy and the so-called divisional commander of JeM for Pulwama, Tral and Awantipora areas of South Kashmir. He was also a trusted aide of JeM chief Moulana Masood Azhar.

The other slain militant was identified as Hilal Ahmad, a local Kashmiri recruited by the terror group, while the identity of the third militant was still being ascertained, officials said.

Some reports said the third slain militant could be Ghazi Rasheed, an Afghan national, who is known to be an IED specialist.

In photos released by security agencies, Kamran is seen as a bespectacled man with a lean built, holding an AK-47 rifle. But the man in a salwar kameez, also referred to as Kamran Bhai, was known to be an ace terror recruiter tasked with radicalising and training terrorists in the Kashmir Valley.

After the operation, defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia confirmed the death of four Army personnel and identified them as Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, Havaldar Sheo Ram, Sepoy Hari Singh and Sepoy Ajay Kumar.

The police said that its head-constable Abdur Rashid and civilian Mushtaq Ahmed Butt were also killed in the firefight that started during a cordon-and-search operation that forced trapped terrorists to fire at the Army party during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, 12 km from Thursday’s audacious attack on CRPF personnel.

Thereafter, the security forces concentrated on the house from where bullets were being fired and killed the three militants.

After gunning down two militants, the security forces torched a couple of residential houses in their final assault on their third accomplice as he was changing his position between the cluster of houses, making it difficult for the former to neutralise him. However, an Army officer said that the houses caught fire in the gunbattle.

Besides the five casualties suffered by the security forces, the encounter resulted in injuries to deputy inspector general of police (South Kashmir) Amit Kumar, a brigadier, a Lt. colonel, a major and four other ranks of the Army unit.

Later, Corps Commander Lt. Gen. K.J.S. Dhillon led other ranks in paying homage to the four soldiers, including Major Dhoundiyal, who laid down their lives in the operation, a defence spokesperson said.

Representatives from other security agencies also joined in paying their last respects to the soldiers.

An Army spokesperson said the 33-year-old major had joined Army in 2011 and belonged to village Dangwal in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. He is survived by his wife.

Havaldar Ram (36) had joined Army in 2000 and hailed from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. He is survived by his wife and a son. Sepoy Singh (26) belonged to Rewari in Haryana. He joined the Army in 2011 and is survived by his wife and son.

Sepoy Kumar hailed from village Bastikri in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The 27-year-old had joined the Army in 2012 and is survived by his wife and a son. Their mortal remains were flown to their native places for the last rites.

Tags: jaish-e-mohammed, pulwama terror attack, masood azhar
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh (Photo: AP)

Cong likely to adopt its manifesto at Gujrat CWC

PM Narendra Modi hugs Argentine President Mauricio Macri in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Hesitation to act encourages terror, says Modi

On tying up with the JD(S), Congress leaders felt the vital question is who would benefit more from such a pact.

Karnataka: Cong considers going solo in Lok Sabha polls

T.T.V. Dhinakaran (Photo: File)

SC stays trial against TTV Dhinakaran in Fera case

MOST POPULAR

1

Masood Azhar was shaken, rattled by just one slap from Army jawan

2

Prince William, Prince Harry’s Royal household to be split within weeks!

3

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

4

Report says Japan's PM nominated Trump for Nobel Peace Prize on US request

5

'Plant 50 trees in govt school': HC to molestator while granting bail

more

Editors' Picks

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham