Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 | Last Update : 02:00 PM IST

India, All India

2 mowed down, 3 injured by BJP MLA's car in Karnataka

PTI
Published : Feb 19, 2019, 12:48 pm IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2019, 12:48 pm IST

The victims, who had come in two vehicles, were standing by roadside when accident occurred, according to FIR.

Ravi said he was sleeping in his car and was on his way to Chennai from Chikkamagaluru along with his gunman. (Photo: File)
 Ravi said he was sleeping in his car and was on his way to Chennai from Chikkamagaluru along with his gunman. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Two people were mowed down and three others injured by a car in which senior state BJP leader and MLA C T Ravi was travelling near Kunigal in Tumakuru district early Tuesday, police said.

The victims, who had come in two vehicles, were standing by the roadside when the accident occurred, according to the first information report. The injured have been rushed to a hospital, they said.

Ravi said he was sleeping in his car and was on his way to Chennai from Chikkamagaluru along with his gunman.

"I realised that something happened only when the air bag opened and I stepped out. Till then, I did not realise" he said.

The MLA suffered chest pain and minor injuries in the incident, the state BJP said. Ravi said he was told that two people had died and he immediately called the ambulance and rushed the victims to a private hospital in Bengaluru. He also underwent treatment at the same hospital, he added.

"I understand the pain (of the victims' families). This was not something that anyone wanted," he said. The state BJP said Ravi was not driving the car and also is not in the habit of drinking. It said Ravi still has "mild" chest pain and is under rest now.

Tags: karnataka, bengaluru, car accident, bjp mla, ct ravi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

She had said that apex court had already granted protection from arrest in seven cases but the state has registered three more FIRs against her. (Photo: File)

Former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh granted protection from arrest in all cases

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is of the view that a 'befitting reply' is not the solution. (File Photo)

'Befitting reply' won't bring back lost lives: Kumaraswamy after Pulwama attack

The bench declined to hear the petition by a lawyer, who had contended that the use of words like 'killed' or 'died' was not respectful. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC rejects plea asking media to use word martyr for reporting terror attacks

Lamba, an AAP MLA from Chandni Chowk, was sidelined after she claimed in December that the Aam Aadmi Party had asked her to resign for protesting an alleged proposal seeking to revoke former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @AAPkiAlkaLamba)

Party leadership is 'weakening' me: AAP MLA Alka Lamba

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian-Origin man shot dead wife, then himself In US: Police

2

Taimur's cute videos of playing Ukelele with uncle Zahan Kapoor go viral; check out

3

PM Modi launches first ever Diesel to Electric Converted Locomotive in Varanasi

4

Indian gas company leaks 6,700,000 Aadhaar data: Report

5

‘His hands were touching my legs and breasts’: Rape survivor tells of predator priest

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham