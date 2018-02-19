PNB fraud case: CBI summons Nirav Modi’s top official, seals Mumbai branch

Nirav Modi's CFO Ravi Gupta has been called for interrogation in Mumbai.

A senior employee of the jeweller's Firestar International Company, Vipul Ambani, was probed on Sunday along with other officials. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Monday, summoned Nirav Modi's Chief Financial Officer to investigate a Rs 11,400 crore Punjab National bank (PNB) fraud case to benefit the billionaire jeweller to stars in India and abroad.

Ravi Gupta, Nirav Modi’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) has been called for interrogation in Mumbai.

Another top official of the billionaire jeweller’s Firestar International Company, Vipul Ambani, was already probed on Sunday along with other officials.

The CBI has also interrogated 11 officials of PNB with regard to the scam involving fake Letters of Undertaking (LoU) put out by ex-bank officials to help Nirav Modi, his uncle Mehul Choksi - who heads Gitanjali Jewels - and others get credit from banks outside the country.

The probe agency is known to have sealed PNB's Brady House branch in Mumbai, where the scam occurred.