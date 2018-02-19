The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 19, 2018 | Last Update : 12:07 PM IST

India, All India

PNB fraud case: CBI summons Nirav Modi’s top official, seals Mumbai branch

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 19, 2018, 11:36 am IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2018, 11:38 am IST

Nirav Modi's CFO Ravi Gupta has been called for interrogation in Mumbai.

A senior employee of the jeweller's Firestar International Company, Vipul Ambani, was probed on Sunday along with other officials. (Photo: PTI)
 A senior employee of the jeweller's Firestar International Company, Vipul Ambani, was probed on Sunday along with other officials. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Monday, summoned Nirav Modi's Chief Financial Officer to investigate a Rs 11,400 crore Punjab National bank (PNB) fraud case to benefit the billionaire jeweller to stars in India and abroad.

Ravi Gupta, Nirav Modi’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) has been called for interrogation in Mumbai.

Another top official of the billionaire jeweller’s Firestar International Company, Vipul Ambani, was already probed on Sunday along with other officials.

The CBI has also interrogated 11 officials of PNB with regard to the scam involving fake Letters of Undertaking (LoU) put out by ex-bank officials to help Nirav Modi, his uncle Mehul Choksi - who heads Gitanjali Jewels - and others get credit from banks outside the country.

The probe agency is known to have sealed PNB's Brady House branch in Mumbai, where the scam occurred.

Tags: pnb fraud case, nirav modi, cbi, pnb mumbai branch
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Party will provide free sanitary napkins if voted to power: Mahila Congress

2

UK’s toughest policing job: Indian-origin officer set to replace terror chief

3

Rani on cursing, abusing hubby Aditya Chopra, their first meet, his 3 favourite Fs

4

Winds on wings: Dutch flight makes emergency landing as man ‘won’t stop farting’

5

Hrithik Roshan vs Emraan Hashmi: Cheat India to release with Super 30 on Republic Day

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham