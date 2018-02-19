The Asian Age | News

PM, Jaitley must speak up on Nirav fraud, says Rahul Gandhi

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 19, 2018, 4:12 am IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2018, 4:13 am IST

Gandhi wondered why finance minister Arun Jaitley had gone into a hiding and not spoken about the largest banking scam in the country.

 Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Stepping up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the PNB fraud involving jeweller Nirav Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the Prime Minister’s silence on the issue was a sign of his guilt.

The Congress also alleged that “fraudsters” were linked to the “highest echelons” of the BJP-led NDA and demanded a white paper on the banking system.

Mr Gandhi wondered why finance minister Arun Jaitley had gone into a hiding and not spoken about the largest banking scam in the country.

“PM Modi tells kids how to pass exams for 2 hours, but won’t speak for 2 mins on the 22,000 crore banking scam. Mr Jaitley is in hiding. Stop behaving as if you’re guilty! Speak up #ModiRobsIndia,” Congress president Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

