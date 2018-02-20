The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 20, 2018 | Last Update : 12:21 AM IST

India, All India

No cover for corrupt public servants, Rajasthan withdraws gag bill post critique

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY BOHRA
Published : Feb 19, 2018, 8:36 pm IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2018, 8:40 pm IST

Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot described the announcement as the victory of people, Cong party and media’s struggle.

In the state assembly, Rajasthan Chief minister Vasundhara Raje made the announcement of withdrawing gag law that aimed to protect corrupt public servants. (Photo: File)
 In the state assembly, Rajasthan Chief minister Vasundhara Raje made the announcement of withdrawing gag law that aimed to protect corrupt public servants. (Photo: File)

Jaipur: Rajasthan government has withdrawn draconian bill that aimed to protect corrupt public servants. Chief minister Vasundhara Raje made the announcement in the state assembly on Monday.

The Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2017 was tabled in the previous session in October to replace an ordinance promulgated on September 7 under which prior sanction from an authority was required before an investigation into an offence committed by a public official could commence. However, as the move by the Vasundhara Raje government drew widespread criticism from various quarters, the bill was referred to select committee of the house.

Also Read: Amid protests, Rajasthan 'gag order' sent to select committee for review

“We allowed the ordinance to lapse and the act didn’t come into force therefore any talk of ‘black law’ was misplaced. Yet, if it all boils down to withdrawing the concerned bill, then the government is withdrawing it,” Raje said.

State Congress president Sachin Pilot has described the announcement victory of people, Congress party and media’s struggle. He however, said withdrawing the bill was not enough rather the chief minister must initiate investigation into corruption charges against her ministers and stop from protecting corrupt.

“The CM had brought this ‘black law’ to institutionalise corruption and despite strong criticism the government was hell bent on implementing this act by referring it to select committee.  However, the defeat in recent by-polls and constant pressure from the Congress forced the CM to withdraw it,” said Pilot who had challenged the bill in the Rajasthan High Court.

What was in the ‘gag’ law:

The bill sought to stop courts from taking up complaints against ministers, lawmakers and officials without the government's approval.

It gave the government six months to decide if a court should order an inquiry into a private complaint against a minister, lawmaker or an official.

The most controversial clause was to impose ban on the media from disclosing the identity of the judge or any public servant facing allegations, unless the government has vetted the case. Journalists can be sentenced to two years in jail for violating the rule.

Tags: vasundhara raje, sachin pilot, gag bill
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Sylvester Stallone falls once again falls prey to death hoax

2

Woman discovers she has 40 siblings by same sperm donor dad

3

Day of hat-tricks: Tiger's daredevilry in Baaghi franchise to continue with 3rd part

4

Party will provide free sanitary napkins if voted to power: Mahila Congress

5

UK’s toughest policing job: Indian-origin officer set to replace terror chief

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mahamastabhisheka of Gomateswara (Lord Bahubali) has been a tradition held every 12 years since AD 981. (Photos: AP)

Devotees throng to Shravanbelagoal to anoint Gomateshwara

Chinese around the world celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog on Friday with family reunions, firecrackers and traditional food. (Photos: AP)

Chinese New Year: World celebrates advent of Year of Dog

From plaids, coats to a milieu of colours, New York Fashion Week sees designers bringing out their best. (Photos: AP)

Michael Kors, Mark Jacobs steal the show at New York Fashion Week

The celebration dates back to the colonial times with 'devils' representing Spanish conquerors and 'congos' representing African slaves. (Photo: AFP)

Panama City celebrates 'Congos and Devils' carnival

The 'Masopust' - or Carnival - in Prague's Zizkov quarter always takes place towards the end of winter. (Photo: AFP)

Prague holds its annual carnival

Rio de Janeiro's top samba schools danced and sang hard Monday as millions of other Brazilians did the same during nationwide Carnival celebrations. (Photo: AFP)

Carnival lights up Rio de Janeiro

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham