The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 19, 2018 | Last Update : 12:07 PM IST

India, All India

NCP candidate in Meghalaya Jonathone Sangma killed by terrorists

PTI
Published : Feb 19, 2018, 8:52 am IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2018, 8:53 am IST

Two others accompanying the NCP leader also died in the attack which took place at around 8 pm, police said.

The 43-year-old NCP candidate was returning after campaigning and was on his way to Williamnagar, his assembly constituency, when the convoy came under attack, police said. (Photo: Facebook)
 The 43-year-old NCP candidate was returning after campaigning and was on his way to Williamnagar, his assembly constituency, when the convoy came under attack, police said. (Photo: Facebook)

Shillong: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Jonathone N Sangma was killed Sunday night after terrorists attacked his convoy in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district, officials said.

Two others accompanying the NCP leader also died in the attack which took place at around 8 pm, police said.

Chief Minister Mukul Sangma condoled on his death.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the unexpected loss of Jonathone Sangma. My heartfelt condolences to his near and dear ones. The blood of innocent spilled by the enemies of the state will not disturb peace in Meghalaya," he tweeted.

The 43-year-old NCP candidate was returning after campaigning and was on his way to Williamnagar, his assembly constituency, when the convoy came under attack, police said.

Assembly elections for the 60-member House in Meghalaya are slated to be held on February 27.

"We strongly condemn the incident and we stand by Jonathone's family at this moment. These incidents shouldn't take place in a state like Meghalaya," said Vincent Pala, working president of Meghalaya Congress Unit, and Lok Sabha MP from Shillong.

The Garo National Liberation Army, a proscribed terrorist outfit active in the state's South and East Garo Hills district, was campaigning against Jonathone Sangma.

In the 2013 elections also Jonathone Sangma had received death threats and was provided extra security based on the threat perception, a police officer said.

Tags: ncp, jonarhone sangma, mukul sangma, meghalaya elections, garo national liberation army
Location: India, Meghalaya, Shillong

MOST POPULAR

1

Party will provide free sanitary napkins if voted to power: Mahila Congress

2

UK’s toughest policing job: Indian-origin officer set to replace terror chief

3

Rani on cursing, abusing hubby Aditya Chopra, their first meet, his 3 favourite Fs

4

Winds on wings: Dutch flight makes emergency landing as man ‘won’t stop farting’

5

Hrithik Roshan vs Emraan Hashmi: Cheat India to release with Super 30 on Republic Day

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Stars made headlines with their attires and wins at The BAFTA British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

BAFTAs: Jolie, JLaw, raise voice in black, Duchess doesn't; stars win trophies

Sridevi inaugurated a noble initiative at a educational institution in Mumbai, where other celebrities were also spotted on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sridevi flags off noble initiative, other stars lend support to event in style

Asha Bhosle was honoured with the Yash Chopra Memorial Award at an event graced by numerous celebrities in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rekha, Parineeti in attendance as Asha Bhosle receives Yash Chopra Memorial award

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, Urvashi Rautela and others were clicked in the city. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs spotting: Akshay, Sonakshi, Sidharth and Urvashi in the city

The first trailer of Sudhir Mishra’s Daas Dev is out. The trailer launch was attended by star cast of the film Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat, Aditi Rao Hydari and also other B-town celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Daas Dev trailer launch: Richa and Aditi bond as Paro and Chandramukhi

Kriti Sanon, Amyra Dastur looked pretty at the airport, Veerey Ki Wedding stars were seen promoting their film, Taimur Ali Khan and others spotted in the city. See all exclusive Bollywood pictures. (Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Sanon, Veerey Ki Wedding stars, Amyra Dastur clicked in the city

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham