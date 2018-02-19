The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Local journalist’s mother, daughter killed, thrown away in sacks

PTI
Published : Feb 19, 2018, 8:06 am IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2018, 8:07 am IST

Usha and Rashi had gone missing since Saturday evening. Their bodies with injury marks were found in a nullah around 10.30 am on Sunday.

Usha Kamble, 52 and Rashi, 1, mother and daughter of local journalist Ravikant Kamble, who worked for a local daily, were missing since Saturday evening. (Photo: Facebook | Ravikant Kamble)
 Usha Kamble, 52 and Rashi, 1, mother and daughter of local journalist Ravikant Kamble, who worked for a local daily, were missing since Saturday evening. (Photo: Facebook | Ravikant Kamble)

Nagpur:  The bodies of the mother and daughter of a local journalist were found in a nullah in the city on Sunday, and 12 hours after the crime was committed Nagpur police said it had solved the murder.

Usha Kamble, 52 and Rashi, 1, mother and daughter of local journalist Ravikant Kamble, who worked for a local daily, were missing since Saturday evening, police said.

"Usha and Rashi had gone missing since last evening. Their bodies with injury marks were found in a nullah in Bahadura area around 10.30 am today," a police officer said earlier.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nilesh Bharne told news agency PTI that Usha Kamble had a money-lending business.

"Ms Usha along with her grand-daughter went to a jewellery shop near her house around 5.30 pm yesterday. Her husband tried calling her when they didn't return for quite some time, but her mobile phone was switched off. Around 10 pm her son informed police when he returned from his work," Bharne said.

Joint Commissioner of Police Shivaji Bodkhe later told PTI that Ganesh Rambaran Shahu (26), a resident of Pawanputra Nagar area in Nagpur, was arrested in the case, adding that the victim and Shahu had fought over chit fund money on Saturday evening at the latter's house.

In the course of the altercation, the woman fell from the stairs, after which Shahu slit her throat, Bodkhe said.

He added that the toddler, who was with Kamble at the time, was killed by Shahu to stop her wails. "He later put the bodies in a sack and disposed it off in a nullah," Bodkhe said. Further investigations were underway, he said.

Tags: murder, crime, journalist's family dead
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nagpur

