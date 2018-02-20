The Asian Age | News

25-yr-old man strangulates Facebook friend with shoe lace for refusing sex

Published : Feb 19, 2018, 9:30 pm IST
The man called the victim to his place and demanded sexual favours, following refusal, he killed the 20-yr-old woman.

he accused Haridas Nirgude and the victim Ankita More (20) became friends through social networking site 'Facebook'. (Representational Image)
Palghar (Maharashtra): A 25-year-old man from Nallasopara allegedly strangulated a woman with a shoe lace at his residence because she refused to have sex with him, police said on Monday.

The accused Haridas Nirgude and the victim Ankita More (20) became friends through social networking site 'Facebook', a senior police official said.

On Sunday, Nirgude had called More to his house in Nallasopara. After the victim reached there, he demanded sexual favours and as she refused it, Nirgude killed her, the officer added.

Nirgude threw her body in the nearby area.

Locals alerted the police, following which police officials reached the spot and took her body, the officer said.

The accused was detained and he confessed the crime, the officer said, adding the process to arrest him was underway.

