The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 19, 2017 | Last Update : 05:20 PM IST

India, All India

RJD leader Shahabuddin brought to Delhi, lodged in jail 2 of Tihar prison

PTI
Published : Feb 19, 2017, 3:50 pm IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2017, 3:50 pm IST

Tight arrangements including CCTV camera monitoring has been put in place to ensure uneventful stay of Shahabuddin in Tihar jail.

RJD leader and former MP Shahabuddin. (Photo: PTI)
 RJD leader and former MP Shahabuddin. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Controversial RJD leader Shahabuddin, brought to Delhi by train early this morning, has been lodged in jail number 2 of Tihar prisons amid foolproof security.

A Bihar Police team brought Shahabuddin from Siwan jail on a Supreme Court order by Sampoorna Kranti Express which reached here around 8 am.

The team with Shahabuddin reached Tihar jail around 8.30 am where he was medically examined then shifted him to jail number 2 whose other notable inmates include gangster Chhota Rajan.

"Shahabuddin reached Tihar jail around 8.30 AM and he was medically examined by doctors at the prison hospital before being lodged in the jail number 2 for convicts," Director General of Tihar jail Sudhir Yadav said.

Tight arrangements including CCTV camera monitoring and watch by Tamil Nadu Special Police Force personnel has been put in place to ensure uneventful stay of Shahabuddin in Tihar jail, officials said.

The Supreme Court on February 15 ordered shifting of Mohammad Shahabuddin, now facing trial in 45 criminal cases, from Siwan Jail in Bihar to Tihar Jail here within a week.

The order came on the pleas by Siwan-based Chandrakeshwar Prasad, whose three sons were killed in two separate incidents, and Asha Ranjan, the wife of scribe Rajdeo Ranjan who was murdered in Siwan, seeking shifting of the RJD leader.

In accordance with the Supreme Court direction that no special privilege shall be extended, Shahabuddin was brought to New Delhi from Patna in S2 sleeper coach of the Sampoorna Kranti Express.

Tags: shahabuddin, tihar jail
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Every vote counts: 100-year-old woman casts vote in UP

2

Footage of queen of limbo going under SUV goes viral

3

It's official! Sara Ali Khan will be launched by Karan Johar

4

TN CM Palanisamy's name on Wikipedia edited to 'Sasikala's Slave'

5

A stretchable smart tablet in the offing?

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens decided to make Trump look small in epic Photoshop trend

The Ridley turtles visit the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar every year to lay their eggs (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles at Rushikulya beach for their annual nesting

The project undertaken by different world graffiti artists portray Dubai in different ways along with their own interpretations. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art brings out Dubai's vibrant spirit with graphic portraits

Creative photographer Akhil Suhas chose Gandalf in random people around New Zealand to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

Photographer's 'Gandalf the Guide' New Zealand series is amazing

An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Trump's bathrobe picture triggers photoshop battle

The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Carnival in Venice transforms historic Rio De Cannaregio

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham