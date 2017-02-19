Former CJI Altamas Kabir passes away at Kolkata hospital

The 68-year-old was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailment.

Kolkata: Former chief justice of India Altamas Kabir died on Saturday at a hospital in Kolkata where he was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailment.

Kabir, who was suffering from kidney ailment and related complications, died at 2.52 pm, a senior hospital official told PTI.

The former CJI is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Kabir, 68, was appointed the 39th Chief Justice of India on September 29, 2012, a post he held for 292 days, before his retirement on July 19, 2013.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep condolences at the sad demise of the former chief justice of India.

In her condolence message, Banerjee said with the passing away of Kabir the country has lost a legal luminary.

"Condolences on the passing of fmr CJ Altamas Kabir ji. My thoughts with his family/colleagues. India & Bengal have lost a legal luminary," Banerjee tweeted.