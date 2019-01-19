The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 19, 2019 | Last Update : 01:08 PM IST

India, All India

Unhappy with party, impressed with Rahul Gandhi, leader quits BJP

PTI
Published : Jan 19, 2019, 11:09 am IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2019, 11:09 am IST

Although Uday Singh did not reveal his future plans, he dropped plenty of hints suggesting he may join a Grand Alliance constituent.

Singh said that party workers were 'appalled' over BJP willing to share power with Nitish Kumar despite past experiences between the two parties. (Photo: Facebook)
 Singh said that party workers were 'appalled' over BJP willing to share power with Nitish Kumar despite past experiences between the two parties. (Photo: Facebook)

Patna: A former BJP parliamentarian on Friday announced his resignation from the party. Uday Singh, an ex-BJP MP who has represented Bihar's Purnea Lok Sabha constituency twice, alleged the party has surrendered before the discredited Janata Dal (United) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Singh said that party workers were "appalled" over BJP willing to share power with Nitish Kumar despite past experiences between the two parties.

"His (Nitish Kumar) government is rapidly losing goodwill. Now the BJP will end up sharing the blame for his misdeeds," Singh said.

"And as if that was not enough he was given such a massive share of seats," he added.

Although Singh did not reveal his future plans, he dropped plenty of hints suggesting he may join a Grand Alliance constituent.

Singh praised Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his growing popularity. He claimed that PM Modi has withdrawn himself from reality, even if he had good intentions.

"I never approved of the slogan of Congress-mukt Bharat. A democracy cannot survive if the opposition is wiped out. It will degenerate into a totalitarian regime," Singh said.

Singh, whose elder brother NK Singh is the Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission, had lost his seat in 2014 to JD(U)'s Santosh Kushwaha by a margin of more than one lakh votes, despite the 'Modi wave'.

With the BJP and the JD(U) having agreed to fight 17 seats each, leaving six for Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party, and Purnea being a sitting seat of Nitish Kumar's party, there is a likelihood for Singh being considered for the seat.

Singh had won the Purnea seat in 2004 and 2009. His mother Madhuri Singh had represented the seat as a Congress nominee in the 1980s.

Singh, however, maintained that his decision had nothing to do with the possibility of getting a ticket from the seat as NDA constituents are yet to finalize which constituency will be fought by which party.

"I have had no talks with Rahul Gandhi or Lalu Prasad. But I am looking forward to speaking to them after taking my supporters into confidence," Singh said.

Singh also claimed widespread resentment among the BJP cadre over the alleged undemocratic style of the party leadership.

"It is so difficult to meet BJP president Amit Shah. Upendra Kushwaha kept requesting for an appointment, which was never given, and he ultimately had to resign from the Union council of ministers and quit the NDA in sheer disappointment," Singh claimed.

Tags: uday singh, grand alliance, bjp, nitish kumar, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Bihar

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei Mate20 Pro tops DxOMark charts, beats iPhone, Pixel

2

The trendy Australian ascetic at Kumbh

3

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

4

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

5

Armed men loot passengers in 2 coaches of Duronto Express in Delhi

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham