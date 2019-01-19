The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 19, 2019 | Last Update : 07:34 AM IST

India, All India

Ram Temple by 2025? RSS scrambles

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 19, 2019, 5:55 am IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2019, 5:55 am IST

Bhaiyyaji clarifies if mandir work starts now, it’ll be ready by next Maha Kumbh.

Bhaiyyaji Joshi (Photo: PTI)
 Bhaiyyaji Joshi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a desperate bid to keep the emotive Ram Mandir issue simmering ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the RSS on Friday had to issue a clarification after its second-in-command Bhaiyyaji Joshi’s remarks on setting a new 2025 deadline for the temple was perceived as a jab directed at the Narendra Modi government. Both the RSS and Mr Joshi later asserted that he had not said that the temple construction would begin in 2025, but that its construction should begin now so it is completed by the time the next “Maha Kumbh” takes place in 2025. The Sangh Parivar-affiliated “dharamsansad” of saints and seers is likely to make a “major announcement” during their conclave starting on January 31 in Prayagraj, the venue of the ongoing Kumbh Mela.

With the crucial Lok Sabha polls just around the corner, Mr Joshi’s remarks at Prayagraj on Thursday at an event setting a new 2025 deadline for the temple set political circles abuzz with the speculation that the RSS had “lost hope” that the temple would be built in the tenure of the BJP government. For the past few months, the RSS-led Parivar had been building up pressure on the Modi government to start the temple construction, with the VHP setting the recent Winter Session of Parliament as the deadline for an ordinance on the subject, which was criticised by the Opposition as a poll gimmick aimed at the BJP’s core votebank and the Sangh Parivar cadre.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that an ordinance on the Ram Mandir would arise only the judicial process was over and the Supreme Court gives its verdict.

“1952 mein Somnath mandir ki sthapna ke saath desh gati se aage badha... 2025 mein Ram Janmabhoomi ke upar mandir banane ke baad fir is disha ko aur gati prapt hone wali hai... Ayodhya ke mandir nirmaan ke baad desh agle 150 saalon ke liye punji praapt karega (With the construction of the Somnath Temple in 1952, the country grew... with the construction of the Ram Mnadir in Ayodhya in 2025, the country with again grow and will develop for the next 150 years),” the RSS leader said at the Kumbh Mela event in Prayagraj on Thursday.

However, when asked about his remarks on Friday, Mr Joshi said the RSS wants the temple to be constructed and it should be built by 2025, but that it was up to the government to decide.

“(20)25 ko shuru karne ki baat nahi ki hai... aaj shuru hoga to paanch varsho mein banega (I did not say that the construction should begin in 2025, but should be complete by then if it starts today),” said Mr Joshi. The RSS also released a statement after Mr Joshi’s earlier remarks sent out a “negative message” on the issue.

Tags: lok sabha elections, modi government, ram temple
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

The trendy Australian ascetic at Kumbh

2

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

3

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

4

Armed men loot passengers in 2 coaches of Duronto Express in Delhi

5

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham