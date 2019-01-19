The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 19, 2019 | Last Update : 05:46 PM IST

India, All India

Oppn rally a summit of conflicting ideologies, will form next govt: BJP

PTI
Published : Jan 19, 2019, 5:16 pm IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2019, 5:16 pm IST

BJP said this rally has also exposed divisions in the opposition camp, 'many of these parties are just snubbing each other.'

Speaking at a press conference at the party office here, BJP's national spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy termed the rally an anti-Modi exercise and said the party was not threatened by such events. (Photo: File)
 Speaking at a press conference at the party office here, BJP's national spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy termed the rally an anti-Modi exercise and said the party was not threatened by such events. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The BJP Saturday described the united opposition rally organised by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee "a rally of self interest and of conflicting ideologies", and exuded confidence of forming the next government in the country.

Speaking at a press conference at the party office here, BJP's national spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy termed the rally an anti-Modi exercise and said the party was not threatened by such events. Banerjee Saturday organised 'United India' rally against the Narendra Modi government in Kolkata, which was attended by more than a dozen leaders of opposition parties, including SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, NCP president Sharad Pawar, TDP leader, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha.

"Don't know where the threat to unity is. While Mamata calls it United India, we can clearly see a divided leadership. It's a summit of contradictions and conflict. They talk of a new front but I am not sure if it's even the second or the third front," Rudy said.

He further said this rally has also exposed divisions in the opposition camp, "many of these parties are just snubbing each other."

"Left has refused their invitation. SP-BSP alliance snubbed Congress in UP which has now extended support to the rally. This is a rally of self-interest," he said.

People have seen the performance of the Narendra Modi government and the BJP will form the next government with full majority, Rudy said.

"Today's opposition rally in Kolkata is an anti-Modi exercise. Who is their leader," he asked. On the question of BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha attending the opposition rally, he said BJP will take cognisance of it and said, "They make it a point to be present after party issues whip so that they don't lose their membership. At the same time they are so opportunistic that they want to climb the stage and be present at a conclave."

Tags: bjp, tmc, mamata banerjee, pm modi, modi government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Convey-ing Fashion CD Style

2

PM Modi inaugurates India's 1st private sector howitzer gun-making unit

3

Google could launch new fitness band ahead

4

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

5

Huawei Mate20 Pro tops DxOMark charts, beats iPhone, Pixel

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham