The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 19, 2019 | Last Update : 07:34 AM IST

India, All India

Karnataka: 4 Congress MLAs skip CLP meeting

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 19, 2019, 5:44 am IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2019, 5:44 am IST

The BJP has 104 MLAs, Congress 80 (including the Speaker), JD(S) 37, the BSP, KPJP and Independent have one each.

Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy said, 'We are working together well. Let us work. We are all going to Eagleton resort.' (Photo:Twitter | ANI)
 Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy said, 'We are working together well. Let us work. We are all going to Eagleton resort.' (Photo:Twitter | ANI)

Bengaluru: Four dissidents skipped the Karnataka Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Friday that was called as a show of strength to counter the alleged bid by the BJP to topple the coalition government.

The absence of the four lawmakers poses no imminent threat to the seven-month-old Congress-JD(S) government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy, but suggests that all is not well within the Congress. Hit by dissidence, the party shifted its MLAs to a resort fearing “poaching” by the BJP.

Though the absence of four Congress MLAs reduces the ruling coalition’s strength to 114 in the 224-member Assembly, the government continues to be in the safe zone in a House with a halfway mark of 113.

The BJP has 104 MLAs, Congress 80 (including the Speaker), JD(S) 37, the BSP, KPJP and Independent have one each. While the BSP is supporting the government, two Independents withdrew their support to the government earlier this week. Soon after, state BJP chief B.S. Yeddyurappa claimed that the two Independents are backing the BJP. The four Congress MLAs who did not attend the Friday meeting are Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was dropped as a minister in the recent Cabinet rejig and is said to be extremely unhappy about it, B. Nagendra, Umesh Jadhav and Mahesh Kumatahalli.

After the meeting, CLP leader and former Karnataka CM Siddara-maiah said he will issue notices to the four MLAs seeking an explanation from them for their absence at the crucial party meeting. “I will send notice to absentees and seek an explanation. Then I will speak to the high command,” he said.

Mr Jadhav reportedly wrote to Mr Siddaramaiah that since he is unwell and not able to travel, he would not attend the meet. Mr Nagendra had said on Thursday that he may not be able to attend the CLP meet because of a court case.

In a notice to Congress MLAs ahead of the meeting, Mr Siddaramaiah had warned that absence of MLAs would be viewed “seriously” and action will be taken against them under the anti-defection law.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Mr Siddaramaiah, AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal and state leaders were present at the CLP meeting on Friday.

The 76 Congress MLAs who did show up for the legislature party meeting were rewarded with an instant holiday package. They were all bundled into buses and driven to the Eagleton Golf Resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Tags: congress legislature party, hd kumaraswamy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

The trendy Australian ascetic at Kumbh

2

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

3

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

4

Armed men loot passengers in 2 coaches of Duronto Express in Delhi

5

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham