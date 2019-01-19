BJP farmer body meet in Gorakhpur from Feb 23

Comparing Modi government’s initiatives to include the youth in creating a ‘sashakt bharat’, Irani also praised ISRO’s young scientists programme.

New Delhi: Indicating that the Narendra Modi led NDA government could announce some major decision for the farming community in the last session of the sixteenth Lok Sabha, head of the BJP’s farmers wing, Virendra Singh ‘Mast,’ on Friday assured that that a “bahut bada faisla(big announcement)” will be made by the government in the interim budget which will be presented in Parliament on February1, while asserting that farm loan waiver is not to solution to farmers woes.

The BJP’s farmers wing is also organising a two day long national conclave from February 23 in Gorakhpur, which will also be addressed by the Prime Minister. There is a growing unrest among the farming community and the Modi government is desperately trying to assuage it before the country votes for the next government.

After BJP leadership asked its leaders and cadre to aggressively highlight the initiatives of the Modi government before the people, Union minister Smriti Irani credited the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana for getting one crore people in the formal sector since April 2016. Senior leaders including Union ministers will hold press conferences to highlight the government’s initiatives.

Comparing Modi government’s initiatives to include the youth in creating a ‘sashakt bharat’, Ms Irani also praised ISRO’s young scientists programme.

“While on one side BJP is committed to make India a strong and resurgent nation, on the other side the Congress is standing with those who raise the slogans like ‘Bharat Tere Tukde Honge’ (India will disintegrate),” Ms Irani said addressing the media.

Ms Irani also said that Ayushman Bharat health scheme has been hailed by the WHO and some global citizens like Bill Gates.