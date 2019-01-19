The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 19, 2019 | Last Update : 07:34 AM IST

India, All India

BJP farmer body meet in Gorakhpur from Feb 23

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 19, 2019, 6:03 am IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2019, 6:03 am IST

Comparing Modi government’s initiatives to include the youth in creating a ‘sashakt bharat’, Irani also praised ISRO’s young scientists programme.

Union minister Smriti Irani (Photo: File)
 Union minister Smriti Irani (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Indicating that the Narendra Modi led NDA government could announce some major decision for the farming community in the last session of the sixteenth Lok Sabha, head of the BJP’s farmers wing, Virendra Singh ‘Mast,’ on Friday assured that that a “bahut bada faisla(big announcement)” will be  made by the government in the interim budget which will be presented in Parliament on February1, while asserting that farm loan waiver is not to solution to farmers woes.

The BJP’s farmers wing is also organising a two day long national conclave from February 23 in Gorakhpur, which will also be addressed by the Prime Minister. There is a growing unrest among the farming community and the Modi government is desperately trying to assuage it before the country votes for the next government.

After BJP leadership asked its leaders and cadre to aggressively highlight the initiatives of the Modi government before the people, Union minister Smriti Irani credited the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana for getting one crore people in the formal sector since April 2016. Senior leaders including Union ministers will hold press conferences to highlight the government’s initiatives.  

Comparing Modi government’s initiatives to include the youth in creating a ‘sashakt bharat’, Ms Irani also praised ISRO’s young scientists programme.

“While on one side BJP is committed to make India a strong and resurgent nation, on the other side the Congress is standing with those who raise the slogans like ‘Bharat Tere Tukde Honge’ (India will disintegrate),” Ms Irani said addressing the media.

Ms Irani also said that Ayushman Bharat health scheme has been hailed by the WHO and some global citizens like Bill Gates.

Tags: modi government, smriti irani

MOST POPULAR

1

The trendy Australian ascetic at Kumbh

2

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

3

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

4

Armed men loot passengers in 2 coaches of Duronto Express in Delhi

5

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham