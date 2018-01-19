The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 19, 2018 | Last Update : 08:00 PM IST

India, All India

J&K: 2 civilians dead, 3 injured in Pak ceasefire violation

PTI
Published : Jan 19, 2018, 10:13 am IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2018, 12:21 pm IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have launched a retaliatory firing. The exchange of fire is still on.

Two civilians were killed, while three were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector. (photo: ANI)
 Two civilians were killed, while three were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector. (photo: ANI)

Srinagar: Two civilians were killed and three others injured as Pakistan Rangers heavily shelled civilian areas and Border Out Posts for the second consecutive day on Friday along the IB in Jammu and Samba districts.

BSF troops effectively retaliated.

"Pakistan Rangers resorted to heavy firing and shelling along the IB in several areas in R S Pura, Arnia and Ramgarh sectors since 0640 hours", a BSF officer said.

They targeted around 40 Border Out Posts (BoPs) in three sectors using 82 mm and 52 mortar bombs, automatic and small weapons, he said.

"The exchange of fire is going on when the reports last came in", he said adding they have targeted BoPs and villages in over 35 kms of IB.

A police officer said Pakistani troops have targeted over 40 civilian villages in Arnia, R S Pura and Ramgarh sectors along the IB till now.

Two civilians, including a woman, were killed and three civilians were injured in the shelling, they said.

While the woman died in Sai Khurda, the man died in Korotona in R S Pura-Arnia belt. A civilian was injured in Sai Khurd village while two others were injured in Ramgarh.

In view of the heavy shelling, over 1000 border dwellers have migrated from the area and schools along the borderline have been closed.

On Thursday, a 17-years old girl and a BSF jawan were killed and six persons injured when Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire and heavily shelled BoPs and villages along IB in three sectors of Jammu and Samba districts.

BSF Director General K K Sharma visited Jammu to pay homage to Suresh on Thursday and directed his field commanders to retaliate with full force and teach Pakistan Rangers a lesson.

He said the situation along the IB and LoC was tense.

Tags: pakistan, ceasefire violation, bsf, civilians killed
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Twinkle at Oxford: Hope ‘Padman’ is a movement where biology doesn’t embarass women

2

Samsung patent reveals an all-screen display with 100 per cent screen-to-body ratio

3

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni reveals what happened before his retention by Chennai Super Kings

4

Sunny Leone to get her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Delhi

5

Europe and China jointly test storm satellite technology

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The traditional religious festival "Luminarias" is celebrated in honour of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. (Photo: AFP)

Horses purified by fire at Spain's La Luminarias festival

The aim of this is festival is not only to boost tourism but to exhibit the talent of the budding artists across different platforms.

Night Bazaar in Mumbai Shopping Festival sees people in galore

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham