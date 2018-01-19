The Asian Age | News

Eye on MP poll: Rahul's temple run to continue

Since the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections last year, the Congress is on an overdrive to shed its pro-minority image.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: After his temple run in Gujarat, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to embark on visiting temples in Madhya Pradesh where Assembly polls are due later this year.

Speaking to reporters, senior Congress leader Anil Shastri said that the visits are only about faith. “It’s purely about faith, if he (Rahul) feels like it, he can visit temples, but I can say this with utmost confidence he won’t be doing this to seek votes and win elections,” Mr Shastri said.

Endorsing the fact the party would stick to its Gujarat election style of fight in the upcoming polls in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mr Shastri said, “Everybody his praising him now, they are appreciating his balanced speeches.”

To prove that individuals were driven towards religious spots out of faith more than anything else, the Congress leader cited his own example by saying he visited a temple and a church the other day when he was in Mumbai.

The senior Congress leader opined that victory in Madhya Pradesh would definitely strengthen Mr Gandhi.

Interestingly, since last three months senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh is on a “Narmada Parikrama”. He has been visiting all temples along the banks of the river Narmada, often spending nights in the villages. The Parikrama is expected to go on for another three months.

Insiders claim that Mr Singh is preparing the ground for the Congress to shed its pro-minority image. In the six months of the “Parikrama”, Mr Singh will not be commenting on the political developments of the country.

When the Congress officially kicks off its campaign in Madhya Pradesh, temple visits of the Congress president in the state are expected to be among the key highlights.

